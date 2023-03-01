B.C. doctor Charles Hoffe to face hearing for allegedly spreading 'COVID misinformation'

By Sheila Gunn Reid JUSTIN TRUDEAU: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong! According to CSIS leaks to journalists, the MP for Don Valley North was chosen by the Communist Chinese as their man in Toronto, one of 11 such China-installed candidates benefiting from foreign interference in Canada's electoral process since 2019. Fire MP Han Dong E-transfer (Canada):

With an abundance of available information now proving that experimental COVID-19 jabs are ineffective and more dangerous than originally promised, it’s hard to believe medical professionals are still finding themselves in hot water for advising against taking them — but they are.

22 year old Tenley Csolle, Hasn’t been able to walk since shortly after taking a Moderna shot. Starting tomorrow, the BC government is ordering that businesses discriminate against her, because she is not able to get another jab. https://t.co/lg3XKYEkel — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 12, 2021

Today, I sit down to interview Charles Hoffe, a doctor from British Columbia who was one of the first medical professionals in Canada to be politically punished for speaking out against the “safe and effective” COVID-19 vaccine narrative.

Soon after Hoffe published an open letter directed towards B.C. Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry, questioning how best to treat patients who he says experienced neurological type adverse reactions to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Hoffe’s troubles with state-backed media and his licensing body began.

Drea Humphrey speaks to Dr. Charles Hoffe, a longtime family doctor in BC who has been punished after he raised concerns about COVID vaccines and suggested that patients who already had, and recovered from, COVID-19 did not need to be vaccinated.



https://t.co/qh7EpGxKNG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 21, 2021

Instead of cowering to the backlash from the COVID narrative keepers, Hoffe doubled down on his quest to find more transparency for the public. He began conducting research using a simple blood test called a d-dimer test in order to estimate the percentage of people who acquired microscopic sized blood clots after receiving a COVID-19 injections.

Hoffe also joined Doctors on Tour, a group of physicians who drove across B.C. to educate the public about the other side of the story to COVID-19 measures and vaccines.

Watch the full video report to hear Hoffe give an update about the disciplinary panel he will soon be facing due to the College of Physicians and Surgeon's investigation against him.

Despite having no personal accounts on social media, Hoffe has been accused of publishing “statements on social media and other digital platforms that were misleading, incorrect or inflammatory about vaccinations, treatments and public measures relating to COVID-19.”

