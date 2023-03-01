B.C. doctor Charles Hoffe to face hearing for allegedly spreading 'COVID misinformation'

Instead of cowering to the backlash from the COVID narrative keepers, Hoffe doubled down on his quest to find more transparency for the public. Now, he's facing backlash from his licensing body.

Remove Ads

With an abundance of available information now proving that experimental COVID-19 jabs are ineffective and more dangerous than originally promised, it’s hard to believe medical professionals are still finding themselves in hot water for advising against taking them — but they are.

Today, I sit down to interview Charles Hoffe, a doctor from British Columbia who was one of the first medical professionals in Canada to be politically punished for speaking out against the “safe and effective” COVID-19 vaccine narrative.

Soon after Hoffe published an open letter directed towards B.C. Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry, questioning how best to treat patients who he says experienced neurological type adverse reactions to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Hoffe’s troubles with state-backed media and his licensing body began.

Instead of cowering to the backlash from the COVID narrative keepers, Hoffe doubled down on his quest to find more transparency for the public. He began conducting research using a simple blood test called a d-dimer test in order to estimate the percentage of people who acquired microscopic sized blood clots after receiving a COVID-19 injections.

Hoffe also joined Doctors on Toura group of physicians who drove across B.C. to educate the public about the other side of the story to COVID-19 measures and vaccines.

Watch the full video report to hear Hoffe give an update about the disciplinary panel he will soon be facing due to the College of Physicians and Surgeon's investigation against him.

Despite having no personal accounts on social media, Hoffe has been accused of publishing “statements on social media and other digital platforms that were misleading, incorrect or inflammatory about vaccinations, treatments and public measures relating to COVID-19.”

Thanks to the people who support our journalism, Rebel News has been able to bring you the other side over the story to the mainstream COVID-19 narrative since 2020. To help keep our journalism going strong please donate what you can here

Censorship Coronavirus British Columbia Canada COVID Vaccines news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
fire dong campaign redirect
  • By Sheila Gunn Reid

JUSTIN TRUDEAU: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong!

According to CSIS leaks to journalists, the MP for Don Valley North was chosen by the Communist Chinese as their man in Toronto, one of 11 such China-installed candidates benefiting from foreign interference in Canada's electoral process since 2019.

Fire MP Han Dong

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.