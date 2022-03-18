B.C. doctors plead with Bonnie Henry to stop COVID-19 mandates for health-care workers

By Drea Humphrey PETITION: Let Them Care Sign the petition on this page if you agree that the B.C. government and public health officials need to end the vaccine mandate for ALL healthcare professionals. 24,511 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

In today’s report, I sit down to interview a pair of new faces to the public concerns being raised about B.C. Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry’s reluctance to revoke her vaccine mandates for health-care workers.

Vancouver's Dr. Monica Fofie and 100 Mile House’s Dr. Gerald Lubbe are both general practitioners who have over 50 years of experience combined between them caring for patients in a broad range of medical capacities.

Unlike the thousands of frontline health-care workers in B.C. who are mandated to stay home instead of helping to save lives by provincial health orders, Fofie and Lubbe are still able to practice in limited medical settings for now.

That may not be for long, seeing how when other provinces were dropping COVID-19 mandates, Dr. Henry issued a new order which mimics what is often the beginning stages of healthy, but unvaccinated, workers being banned from working by requiring that all regulated health-care workers vaccination statuses be disclosed to the government and their colleges.

Despite a federal politician calling for such mandate to be reconsidered, doctors from the Canadian COVID Care Alliance warning British Columbians what will happen to the health-care system if these mandates continue, and the BC Doctors for Science and Ethics recently putting out a letter which explains why Dr. Henry’s vaccination status order “egregiously fails as a credible evidence based policy,” the unelected health lord with sweeping powers over citizens continues to keep them in place.

Watch the full report and sign and share our petition calling for all of B.C.’s COVID-19 mandates to end at LetThemCare.com.