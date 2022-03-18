B.C. doctors plead with Bonnie Henry to stop COVID-19 mandates for health-care workers
Vancouver's Dr. Monica Fofie and 100 Mile House’s Dr. Gerald Lubbe together have over 50 years of experience caring for patients.
In today’s report, I sit down to interview a pair of new faces to the public concerns being raised about B.C. Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry’s reluctance to revoke her vaccine mandates for health-care workers.
Vancouver's Dr. Monica Fofie and 100 Mile House’s Dr. Gerald Lubbe are both general practitioners who have over 50 years of experience combined between them caring for patients in a broad range of medical capacities.
Unlike the thousands of frontline health-care workers in B.C. who are mandated to stay home instead of helping to save lives by provincial health orders, Fofie and Lubbe are still able to practice in limited medical settings for now.
That may not be for long, seeing how when other provinces were dropping COVID-19 mandates, Dr. Henry issued a new order which mimics what is often the beginning stages of healthy, but unvaccinated, workers being banned from working by requiring that all regulated health-care workers vaccination statuses be disclosed to the government and their colleges.
Despite a federal politician calling for such mandate to be reconsidered, doctors from the Canadian COVID Care Alliance warning British Columbians what will happen to the health-care system if these mandates continue, and the BC Doctors for Science and Ethics recently putting out a letter which explains why Dr. Henry’s vaccination status order “egregiously fails as a credible evidence based policy,” the unelected health lord with sweeping powers over citizens continues to keep them in place.
Watch the full report and sign and share our petition calling for all of B.C.’s COVID-19 mandates to end at LetThemCare.com.
