BC fails at shutting down gender ideology for kids protesters on North Van Highway overpass

By Ezra Levant JOURNALIST DEFENCE FUND Can you help us keep our journalists and cameramen safe? 111 Donors

Goal: 100 Donors Donate

For nearly 10 months a handful of protesters have been faithfully waving flags and hoisting pro-freedom-minded banners related to government overreach once a week on highway overpasses in the greater Vancouver area.



Their preferred method of peaceful protest has only recently become an issue to the province once one of their banners included a loud and clear message opposing gender ideology for kids.



More and more people have had it with gender ideology being shoved down kids throats. Despite BC’s threats to stop citizens from expressing that on North Van’s Mountain Hwy overpass protesters are raising awareness there right now.



Full report to come at https://t.co/vyyoKYbipb pic.twitter.com/1Nj0riW5Ys — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) May 5, 2023

Despite one of the small group of activists being a gay man and many parents across Canada becoming increasingly concerned about the sexual indoctrination of kids in schools, CTV put out a hit piece

on the activists labelling them as anti-LGBTQ+.

SHOCKING! A BC kindergarten teacher named Myia Malakoff, exposed kids to a Drag Queen story time and then posted this picture on Instagram to gloat about it



WITHOUT PARENTAL CONSENT



(I’ve added the emoji’s blocking faces)



Take action against this at https://t.co/d8Sk34i95F pic.twitter.com/hpQ4Bitl1U — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 19, 2023

North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan also jumped on the "all people who want kids to be free from sexual indoctrination are hateful bigots" bandwagon.

In a statement on Twitter, Mayor Buchanan accused the group of spreading “incredibly hateful, derogatory and false messages” about the LGBTQ+ community and even dabbled in counter-activism herself by calling on “allies everywhere” to use their voices “to push back on hate.”

Love over hate, always. 💗 pic.twitter.com/RWY0iz6NYI — Mayor Linda Buchanan (@LindaCBuchanan) April 27, 2023

Buchanan’s statement further included that her office contacted the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportation regarding the protests. That Ministry zip-tied notices labelling the protests “regular gatherings” and demanding the protesters cease what the Ministry labelled an occupation, or risk being removed and their belongings “at the cost to the occupants.”

Yet, CTV, Mayor Buchananor and the threats of B.C.’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportation didn’t stop the determined bunch this past Thursday. Instead, the group multiplied and had a larger turnout than before the pushback.

Click on the full video report to watch me speak to the overpass protest organizer Rob Webb and others about why the pushback against their protests didn’t deter them from rallying this past Thursday.

Due to the many reports we’ve covered where trans activists who oppose protests against radical gender ideology for kids become threatening or physically violent,