BC government budgeted $35,000 for open bar reception at luxury resort

On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Carson Binda of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation joined guest host David Menzies to discuss the BC government's exorbitant spending as Canadians struggle to make ends meet.

Binda outlined how the BC government budgeted $35,000 for an open bar reception for bureacrats at an upscale Victoria hotel last March. The reception was attended by Premier Eby, deputy ministers, staff, and their guests, and saw the B.C. Public Service Agency distribute 46 coronation medals to 'deserving' government employees.

“Bureaucrats billed taxpayers for an open-bar party at a glitzy hotel, while the finance minister pinky promises she’s looking for savings,” he said. “Open bar-parties for bureaucrats while the province borrows billions is like the band playing as the ship sinks," Binda continued.

The CTF's BC Director also pointed out that about 30,000 of these coronation medals were handed out by the federal government from May 6, 2024 to March 31, 2025. Binda noted that most of these ceremonies took place at venues like Legion halls or community centres, not luxury resorts.

"What jumped out at me here was the bar tab. Forty-two glasses of sparkling wine, six shots of tequila, 10 shots of Jack Daniels whiskey, 19 glasses of white wine, 13 glasses of red wine, 10 glasses of Rose, Moscow Mules, margaritas, literally dozens of other beer, wines, and spirits," he said.

“Government is borrowing billions of dollars and hiking taxes on families while politicians and bureaucrats slap those same families with big bills for a boozy night out.”

The CTF reports that Freedom of Information requests show the BC government did not request information from guests at the event and is unable to provide a guest list.