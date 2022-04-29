B.C. gov't to spend $12 million to attract foreign nurses while firing thousands due to vax mandates

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Close to 100 nurses are preparing to take legal action against the British Columbia government whose COVID-19 vaccine mandates resulted in thousands of front-line health-care workers being forbidden from providing care and thousands of them losing their jobs all together.

The province of B.C. has struggled with shortages of family doctors and nurses for years, an issue that’s only been exacerbated during life with COVID and its policies, like vax-or-be-axed mandates. And while the legacy media has been praising the B.C. government's recent decision to spend $12 million taxpayer dollars to “fast track” international nurses to the province, the outlets continue to ignore the elephant-in-the-room question: why is B.C. doing that before allowing the thousands of healthy, often naturally immune, unvaccinated healthcare workers back to work?

The exact number of how many nurses, and other health-care processionals in B.C., have been banned from saving lives, retired early, or moved to work in other provinces due to B.C. being the only province still hanging on to such coercive mandates, is unknown. What we do know is that out of the over 4,000 healthcare workers who were initially put on unpaid leave in October 2021, close to 2,500 of them have now been fired from working in the field of saving lives all together.

“We have people who are ready, willing, educated, have the skills, that could immediately show up for work tomorrow,” said Corinne Mori, a terminated RN who used to work in B.C.’s interior until the no-jab-no-pay policy kicked her to the curb.

Like many of the health-care workers we've interviewed while covering the other side of the story of COVID-19 at Rebel News, Mori began to question the efficacy of the novel intervention after “experiencing many patients having side effects that were concerning.” That coupled with being exposed to two workplace COVID-19 outbreaks she says were started by vaccinated colleagues are some of the reasons Mori chose not to subject herself to the experimental COVID-19 shots.

Mori and 94 other nurses have formed the BC Nurses Fight Mandates group to fight legally to get back to work, and believe that attorney Steven Barker, from Telvin Gleadle Curtis, is the best lawyer to help make that happen. A GiveSendGo donation page that's been set up for the legal action has reached 23% of its goal.

To find out more about the upcoming challenge to B.C.'s vaccine passport, that Rebel News partnered with The Democracy Fund to take on