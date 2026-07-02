B.C. homeowners told they're 'abusing the process' for asking what a sweeping Aboriginal title ruling means for their property

British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Barbara Young issued a landmark Aboriginal title ruling in August 2025, granting sweeping title to the Cowichan Tribes. She then suspended her own decision for 18 months because, by her own admission, she didn't know what the ramifications would be.

Now, a private property company has come back to court asking exactly that question — and Justice Young has dismissed their application as an abuse of process.

Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle reacted the shocking development on Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream.

"Can you imagine?" Lise said. "You're a homeowner and you find out after the fact that the ownership of your property has been litigated without you, that you weren't allowed to participate, and then when you find out what happened and insist on having a say, they call you an abuser of the process."

The practical consequences are severe. No bank will renew a mortgage on a property whose ownership is being contested in court. Homeowners can't recoup renovation costs on land they may not ultimately own.

Tamara noted the Cowichan Tribes have stated publicly they are not seeking to invalidate private land titles — which raises the obvious question. "If it's not about private land ownership and private title, then why won't you hear that argument?" she asked.

Justice Young's own reasoning in dismissing the application was telling. She agreed with lawyers for the Cowichan Tribes that allowing the application could "open the floodgates for numerous other private landowners and persons with commercial or other interests to join the litigation."

Lise's reaction was blunt. "Oh no — property owners would get a say," she said. "We have to shut those people down right away."

She noted the B.C. government has tools available to intervene and isn't using them, like Premier David Eby invoking the notwithstanding clause and declaring that fee simple property rights in British Columbia are not up for judicial revision.

"Fee simple property rights are the cornerstone of our country," Lise said. "If you have a deed to your property, it's yours."

Instead, private landowners are now stuck in limbo for another seven to eight months — with no recourse, no mortgage options, and no clarity — while being told by the court that asking for answers is itself an abuse of process. The 18-month transition window Justice Young granted runs out in August 2026.

"This is so incredibly irresponsible and devastating to people who are now stuck in limbo because of this ridiculous decision," Tamara said.

Lise added that historical grievances don't become the financial responsibility of modern-day British Columbians. "We're not passing down generational beefs," she said. "That's not how a healthy society works."

Rebel Roundup airs Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET right here on RebelNews.com.