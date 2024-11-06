BC Law Society's unmarked grave debate proves 'denialism' accusations have gone too far

Recently, NDP MP Leah Gazan held a press conference to gather support for her introduced Bill C-413, which proposes amendments to the Criminal Code to criminalize "the willful promotion of hate against Indigenous peoples" by "condoning, downplaying, or justifying residential schools."

At her side was Kimberly Murray, Canada’s Special Interlocutor for Missing Children and Unmarked Graves, who also joined the call for Canada to criminalize such speech.

This push gives a whole new meaning to the "truth" in "Truth and Reconciliation," especially given that, among the many nefarious unmarked grave claims across Canada, the few that have undergone excavation have uncovered no bodies.

Additionally, the since-debunked 2021 Kamloops Band claim that "the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School" had been discovered in unmarked graves is still going strong three years and over one hundred burnt churches later.

One of the most striking examples of the extent to which forces are determined to resist this "good news" (namely, that 200 detected anomalies, which could not be distinguished as tree roots, an old septic plot, or bodies, were found by GPR instead of a mass burial) is the recent narrowly defeated resolution brought forth by members of the Law Society of BC, which citizens rely on to uphold truth and integrity in legal practices.

In this Rebel News report, criminal defence lawyer Jim Heller joins to discuss why he and attorney Mark Berry introduced Resolution 3, which aimed to amend a section of the Law Society’s mandatory Indigenous Intercultural Course for members.

Their resolution proposed replacing the course’s claim of "an unmarked burial site containing the bodies of 215 children" at the former Kamloops school site with a more accurate statement of "a potential unmarked burial site." It also called for the removal of unverified statements suggesting that the supposed "discovery" confirms survivor accounts.