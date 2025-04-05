BC MLA Dallas Brodie stands firm against push to punish political speech on Kamloops 'unmarked graves'

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey discussed the disturbing political fallout surrounding BC MLA Dallas Brodie, who continues to be targeted for speaking the truth about the false claims of unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site.

Since the 2021 announcement of the alleged unmarked graves, the narrative has remained largely unquestioned by mainstream media and political elites. However, facts about the site — including the confirmed reality that no bodies have ever been discovered — continue to be met with threats of censorship, cancellation, and even criminalization.

Brodie's commitment to advocating for a fact-based adjustment to the narrative led to her removal from the BC Conservative Party by John Rustad. Even so, her battle continues.

"As a lawyer and an arbitrator for over 30 years, I have relied on facts my whole professional life," Brodie stated recently in the legislature. "However, the First Nations Leadership Council, one of the most powerful lobby groups in British Columbia, is now calling for me to be imprisoned on the basis of that factual statement — imprisoned!"

"This is a woman calling out a hoax," said Drea. "There are... band members [who] have called it out, and yet she is supposed to censor herself and go along with this lie?"

"It seems to me we've reached a new, odious benchmark in terms of political correctness and wokeness, and that is: if the truth hurts, one dare not speak it," said David.