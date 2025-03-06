B.C. NDP blames Trump tariff threats for massive deficit projection

The B.C. NDP government has unveiled its "Standing Strong for B.C. Budget and Fiscal Plan" for 2025/26, introducing a record-breaking $10.9 billion deficit while blaming economic uncertainty tied to U.S. tariffs.

Despite claims of responsible financial management, critics argue the budget does little to address key crises, including the fentanyl epidemic and mass migration, while placing an increasing burden on taxpayers.

During an interview posted to X regarding the budget, Kootenay-Rockies MLA Pete Davis did not hold back his disappointment. “We know where we can get that money to pay this down, it’s our natural resource sector, but unfortunately this government wants to squash that sector.”

The budget includes $4 billion in annual contingencies to respond to tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, which have been paused as of March 6th, which B.C. officials say could cost the province $43 billion in GDP losses and 45,000 jobs by 2029. However, despite the primary reason for the tariffs looming over Canada being due to fentanyl flowing across our borders to the U.S., the budget does not allocate specific funding to combat the fentanyl crisis in B.C.

Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Elenore Sturko, a former RCMP officer who has repeatedly raised concerns over the NDP government’s mismanagement of its "safe supply" program which has led to diversion into the hands of criminals and vulnerable youth, also criticized the budget’s glaring omission of targeted funding for the fentanyl crisis. "Fentanyl poses one of the biggest risks our province and our country has ever faced, and not one mention of any funding tied to it in this 2025 budget. Terrible."

The budget also fails to address the growing strain on provincial services due to mass migration. According to provincial data, B.C. received 16,789 new immigrants in the second quarter of last year alone.

On top of that, the federal government announced last September that thousands of asylum seekers would be relocated from Ontario to other provinces, with B.C. expected to take in approximately 21,000 individuals—without financial support from Ottawa. This influx comes at a time when the province's healthcare system is already struggling to meet demand.

While Finance Minister Brenda Bailey insists the province must not retreat from public spending, critics argue that financial mismanagement predates the tariff crisis. In December—months before U.S. tariffs were officially imposed—the NDP government increased its projected deficit to $9.4 billion for the fiscal year, exceeding campaign projections by $429 million.

Shortly after securing a majority government, Premier David Eby also approved title changes and pay raises for all NDP MLAs, bringing their base salaries to $120,000 per year.

Meanwhile, B.C. residents will soon feel the pinch of increased taxation. The carbon tax is set to rise by 19% in April, and the province’s debt is projected to soar from $133 billion to $209 billion within two years, with the debt-to-GDP ratio jumping from 23% to 34%.