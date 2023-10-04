BC Premier dismisses parental rights concerns by slamming Conservative Party Leader John Rustad’s question about SOGI 1 2 3

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Conservative Party of British Columbia — which recently achieved official party status — entered the BC Legislature’s fall session with a bang on Tuesday.

During the oral question period, Nechako Lakes MLA and Leader of the CPBC, John Rustad, asked whether or not NDP Premier David Eby would acknowledge some of the concerns many parents have about BC’s controversial sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum for schools called SOGI 123.

New BC Conservatives Leader John Rustad slams radical gender ideology taught in the province's schools following a Muslim-led parents' rights protest.

Premier Eby claims he is "feed(ing) the fires of division" by backing the protesters.https://t.co/5wqd4oRk0g pic.twitter.com/FSPMPmt8C1 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 4, 2023

“Parents are concerned about the sexualization of their children in this NDP government's education system. Will the minister admit that SOGI 123 has been divisive, an assault on parents rights and a distraction on student education?" Rustad asked during the House's question period.

On September 20, over 10,000 British Columbians joined a nationwide 1 Million March 4 Children that took place in over 90 cities. Protesters called for an end to teaching kids gender ideology, sex activism and normalizing sexually explicit books, all of which are normalized in “SOGI-Inclusive schools.”

Kids reading this in schools is “your Canada” hey? pic.twitter.com/pSzqnBjUel — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) May 24, 2023

Instead of seizing the opportunity to allow parents who oppose SOGI 123 in BC to feel heard by their premier, a seemingly triggered Eby condemned Rustad for raising their concerns in the house at all.

“To come into this place, use the authority of his office, his new party, to find a small group of kids in our province, to leverage all of that to make them feel less safe at school, less safe in our community, to feed the fires of division in our province to bring culture war to British Columbia, it is not welcome,” Eby scolded.

The premier went on to accuse Rustad of “seeing political advantage” in picking on kids, families and teachers. Eby futher accused Rustad of supporting SOGI 123 when he was a member of the BC United (formally BC Liberals) by stating “when he sat on this side of the House he supported those same policies.”

In a statement to Rebel News, Rustad provided the following rebuttal to Eby’s statement regarding the claim of support. “When SOGI123 was introduced, I was in cabinet. At the time I asked the Minister of Education what it was about. He said it is nothing to worry about it was just an anti-bullying program. I took him at his word and left it at that. Clearly I should not have trusted him.”

Despite growing concerns being raised across the province about the sexualization of kids happening in schools, the Conservative Party of BC appears to be the only party in BC willing to champion the issue.

The day prior to the 1 Million March 4 Children, Premier Eby took to Twitter to condemn the Muslim-led protest as hateful, while in contrast the CPBC released a statement pledging to end SOGI 123 and replace it with a stronger anti-bullying plan should they form government. BC is due for their next election in October next year.

School must be a place where all students, staff and families belong and feel safe, and where respect is shown for each other’s differences. It has been upsetting to see misinformation and disinformation used to attack some of our most vulnerable children and youth.



(1/6) pic.twitter.com/59nNXQLiGt — David Eby (@Dave_Eby) September 19, 2023

