B.C.’s public health officials force business owners to be the face of discriminatory vax passes

By Ezra Levant

B.C.’s public health officials better not get too comfortable forcing business owners to be the face of their discriminatory segregation passes. Because when it comes to the inhumane medical tyrannies known as vaccine passports and coerced vaccinations, Rebel News isn’t playing around.

And neither are many of our amazing supporters like you, who have been donating at our website, FightVaccinePassports.com, to help us create what is quickly becoming the fiercest medical civil liberties law firm this country has ever seen.

In this report, you’ll learn about the latest step in just one of our many vaccine-related legal fights. We’ve issued a petition to the courts for an injunction to stop B.C’s vaccine passport.

As some of you may already know, we acted so quickly on B.C.’s passport that our first filing was made even before the official rollout.

We hired the amazing Leighton Grey, who had already been getting our Fight the Fines clients’ offences dropped like hot potatoes, to write a demand letter calling on Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, to quit taking her sweet time and produce the actual order for the vaccine passport. Once the order was released, we could finally plan the best way to fight it.

That’s when Robert Hawkes from JSS Barristers suited up to take the lead on this challenge. We set out to hunt for the right plaintiffs to help shed light on just how utterly egregious B.C’s vaccine passport truly is.

We found two to start, both brave enough to share their story and join us in the fight against this inhumane vaccine passport, at no cost to them.

We then issued a petition to the court, and here I'll walk you through some of it. Our lawyers are waiting to hear confirmation from the court that pleadings were filed