B.C. vax pass punishes young health-care worker who can't walk following Moderna jab

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

British Columbia's provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, proves once again that her words don’t always align with her actions for the public.

In May, Dr. Henry promised “...there is no way that we will recommend inequities be increased [through implementation] of things like vaccine passports for services, for public access here in British Columbia.” Yet, come September 13, increasing “inequities” is exactly what the provinces' “proof of vaccination” passport will do.

Especially for people like Tenley Csolle.

Csolle’s life has been turned upside down since having her first and only Moderna shot back in December 2020. The once vibrant and active 22-year-old rehab therapist assistant immediately fell ill after taking the jab and lost the use of her legs two weeks later.

To this day, Csolle is still trying to re-learn how to walk, and yet Dr. Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix, and Premier John Horgan, have allotted no exemptions for people like Csolle, who must potentially put herself at risk by having a second Moderna injection in order to qualify for a vaccine passport.

Worse still for the recently engaged Csolle is that she can't enjoy shopping and planning for her dream wedding due to these restrictions.

On September 13, British Columbia’s illogical mandate will forbid healthy and asymptomatic citizens who have not been inoculated for COVID-19 from entering “non-essential” businesses like restaurants or a movie theatres.

Watch my video to see Csolle’s parents, Barbara and Rob Mallach, react to the extreme mandate, as well as Csolle’s story, which includes the stigma that some of those injured after taking these over-politicized injections face when trying to tell their story.

If you are as equally appalled by the B.C. government's tyrannical vaccine passport mandate that exasperates inequities for many people, please donate what you can to our legal challenge to fight them at FightVaccinePassports.com.

We will be challenging the B.C. government on what is likely to be one of the most extreme COVID-19 passport mandates thus far.

To help support Csolle’s daily living and medical expenses click here.