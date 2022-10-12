BE READY: Emergencies Act public inquiry begins on October 13, witness list has been released

E-transfer (Canada):

While parliamentarians aren’t sitting this week, Ottawa’s politics aren’t fully dead after all! The upcoming month will be crucial for the freedom movement across Canada.

On October 13, Ottawa will be home to an inquiry aimed at investigating the government’s use of the Emergencies Act to respond to the Freedom Convoy.

The Freedom Convoy was a peaceful protest that took place this past February, where truckers and their supporters travelled to Ottawa to protest the federal government, vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 measures from all levels of government.

So, why is the inquiry taking place? Because Canada’s Liberal prime ninister used a law usually reserved for anti-terrorism or war-time, called the Emegrencies Act, on peaceful Canadian protesters. These extreme powers provided police, banks and governments the power to arrest political dissidents, freeze bank accounts, seize assets and money.

The decision effectively resembled a form of martial law, which is fitting given the Emergencies Act replaced the former War Measures Act.

Who’s going to be testifying at the Inquiry?

Liberal Ministers set to make appearances are Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Justice Minister David Lametti, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Defense Minister Anita Anand, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic Leblanc and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Of course, this also includes the prime minister himself, Justin Trudeau.

Ottawa’s current mayor Jim Watson will be testifying alongside a current Ottawa mayoral candidate, Catherine McKenney.

Just like Watson, McKenney has stated her discontent with the Freedom Convoy, expressing her belief countless times that participants are misogynist and extremists.

McKenney, the far-left candidate, will be testifying during the inquiry into the Trudeau government’s use of the Emergencies Act, as indicated by the list of participants. She is currently a city councillor for Ottawa’s Ward 14 Somerset.

In terms of convoy organizers, viewers can expect to see Tamara Lich, Pat King, Chris Barber, Tom Marazzo and Benjamin Dichter. Danny Bulford, a former member of the RCMP who was involved in the convoy’s internal security, is not currently listed to testify, though the list of witnesses may change.

The inquiry begins on October 13 and will last nearly a month and a half, ending on November 25.

To stay up-to-date with the inquiry as it happens, or to help us pay for our expenses while we bring you the story from here in Ottawa, which includes an AirBnB, food, travel costs, and more, please visit TruckerCommission.com.