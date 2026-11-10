Beijing's alleged police stations in Canada jump from five to 18 — Ottawa has laid no charges

Four years ago, Canadians learned that Beijing was allegedly running five police stations on our soil. My colleague David Menzies went to one in Markham. Nobody came to the door.

Nobody was charged, either.

Now the group that found those five says there are at least 18. And the foreign influence registry, the one the minister points to when he’s asked about this? Not one of them is on it.

The report, A Formula for Repression, comes from Safeguard Defenders, the Spain-based human rights group. It alleges at least 18 overseas Chinese associations in Canada are acting as police monitoring stations, part of a network of nearly 1,250 in 91 countries. CTV calls that a 12-fold increase over what the group found four years ago. It says the network exists to watch and police the Chinese diaspora.

CTV News, which reported the findings on November 6, put them to Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree.

He said foreign interference won’t be tolerated. He also said “they are allegations and have not been investigated.” Some of the associations are sports or book clubs, he said, and mislabelling them could frighten communities for no reason.

The Chinese embassy says overseas police stations do not exist.

Tell that to Rukiye Turdush. The Uyghur-Canadian activist told CTV the jump is “shocking and scary” but doesn’t surprise her. She worries Communist Party operatives have infiltrated her own organization.

Or tell Michael Kovrig, the former Canadian diplomat China locked up for more than 1,000 days. He warned of a slow erosion of Canadians’ right to speak and vote freely.

So who is frightening these communities? The people naming the associations, or the people allegedly running them?

CTV asked the minister whether he had spoken to the embassy about registering the people who run these groups as foreign agents. His answer: educating the associations is up to the embassies, and compliance is up to Foreign Influence Transparency Commissioner Anton Boegman.

Read that again. Beijing’s own embassy is in charge of telling these groups to register.

So I checked the commissioner’s registry on November 9. Five. Not five Chinese associations. Five entries in total, for the whole country.

Raquel Garbers, for the U.S. Department of State. Gerald Chipeur, for the Republic of Korea. Diana Catherine King, for Denmark. Friends of Sinn Féin (Canada). And The Canada Files Media, for an eight-day arrangement in August with CGTN Français, the French-language arm of Chinese state television.

That last one is the only entry tied to China. It’s a media outlet, not a community association. The registry opened on August 4, with fines of $250,000 to $1 million for failing to register. Ottawa’s own published estimate was about 1,767 registrants a year. At committee on October 6, Conservative MP Michael Cooper put Public Safety’s number at 2,422, and Boegman didn’t dispute it. He said just over 30 filings had come in by the October 3 deadline. Enforcement hadn’t started.

And when the registry launched, Boegman warned this isn’t what his office is for. He told The Canadian Press his office doesn’t deal with transnational repression or covert attacks. That falls to the national security agencies.

The RCMP investigated five alleged stations in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. No charges. In New York, a man who ran a secret police station for Beijing was convicted in May of acting as an illegal foreign agent.

Meanwhile, during Prime Minister Mark Carney’s trip to Beijing in January, he and President Xi Jinping committed the RCMP and China’s Ministry of Public Security to closer police co-operation. The text of that agreement still hasn’t been released, despite calls from the Conservatives and the NDP.

The minister says it’s the commissioner’s job. The commissioner says his registry wasn’t built for this. The RCMP has laid no charges. Everyone has a reason it’s someone else’s problem.

A report alleges 18 stations. The registry lists five names. None of them is a Chinese association.