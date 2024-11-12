'Being liberal is more important than being Jewish': Ezra Levant from Amsterdam's Jewish Museum
After being denied entry into the Jewish Historical Museum in Amsterdam, Ezra Levant says some Jews simply put their political beliefs above everything else.
Shocking scenes from Amsterdam went viral last week, with Islamist thugs attacking Jews in the streets of the historic city following a soccer match between Israeli club Maccabi Tel-Aviv and Ajax, a local Dutch club.
Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant boarded a plane to Europe — first for an update on Tommy Robinson, then to the Netherlands to report on the fallout from the antisemitic attacks.
On Monday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra checked in from Amsterdam, where he was trying to pay a visit to the city's Jewish Historical Museum. Instead, however, he and our Rebel News videographer were denied entry.
“When they saw the Rebel name on my shirt and our mic flash, they told us we're forbidden from going in,” he said. “I found it very weird that because we were with Rebel News, and they specifically talked about Rebel, they banned us from going in. I think they were panicky or something, it was very strange.”
Outside the building, the museum was advertising a Jewish sex exhibit. With so many other more pertinent issues to reference, Ezra offered a degree of criticism:
There is no reason whatsoever why a Jewish museum should be having a sex show. It's not interesting, this is Amsterdam; there's plenty of sex shows around, it's a very permissive and progressive society, and Amsterdam is famous for its red-light district of prostitutes. Drugs were legalized here decades before they were in North America.
The Jews don't need to get in on the pornographic or drug-use story. But the fact that in 2024, that's what the Amsterdam Jewish community cares about is deeply depressing to me.
How about tell the story of how the Jews helped build Holland? How about tell the story of how Jews in 2024 are at risk? No, to them being liberal is more important than being Jewish.
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.