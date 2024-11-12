'Being liberal is more important than being Jewish': Ezra Levant from Amsterdam's Jewish Museum

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Shocking scenes from Amsterdam went viral last week, with Islamist thugs attacking Jews in the streets of the historic city following a soccer match between Israeli club Maccabi Tel-Aviv and Ajax, a local Dutch club.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant boarded a plane to Europe — first for an update on Tommy Robinson, then to the Netherlands to report on the fallout from the antisemitic attacks.

On Monday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra checked in from Amsterdam, where he was trying to pay a visit to the city's Jewish Historical Museum. Instead, however, he and our Rebel News videographer were denied entry.

“When they saw the Rebel name on my shirt and our mic flash, they told us we're forbidden from going in,” he said. “I found it very weird that because we were with Rebel News, and they specifically talked about Rebel, they banned us from going in. I think they were panicky or something, it was very strange.”

Outside the building, the museum was advertising a Jewish sex exhibit. With so many other more pertinent issues to reference, Ezra offered a degree of criticism: