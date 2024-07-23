Beloved Irish hotel could be converted to migrant camp: Family member of former owner speaks out

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant has been in Ireland covering protests that have erupted over government plans to house migrants in small residential communities.

In one such community called Dundrum, a small village a few hours southwest of Dublin, locals have been protesting over the government's plan to convert a beloved hotel into a migrant centre for at least 280 people. The local population of Dundrum is only 220.

WATCH: Dundrum locals are protesting a plan to house 280 migrants at a beloved hotel and resort.



Residents say that final number could be much higher.



REPORT by @EzraLevant: https://t.co/qHFbsSMwcd — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 19, 2024

Levant spoke with a family member of the former owner of the hotel named Andrea Crowe who is demoralized by the proposed migrant initiative.

"It's very sad that the government are doing this to the people of Ireland, that we have to stand here for weeks on end," she said.

"It feels like an invasion of sorts. We're not getting a chance to have our say. We feel very disempowered and that is a crazy crazy place to be. It's hard to believe," she added.

Crowe explained that it's not just Dundrum facing the impact of mass immigration. "It's nationwide, there's many communities being affected by this," she said.

"And we need to be heard. We all have a voice here and we should be heard. It's very very important," she said.