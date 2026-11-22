Victorian Labor goes into the last week of the state election campaign facing a defeat analysts are comparing to Joan Kirner's 1992 rout, with Premier Ben Carroll fighting to hold his own north-west Melbourne seat of Niddrie.

Carroll became Premier on 28 July after Jacinta Allan resigned in a leadership spill four months out from the poll. He has held Niddrie since a 2012 by-election and retained it in 2022 on a margin of 6.7 per cent, roughly half the 12-plus per cent buffer Labor enjoyed in 2018. The seat, which takes in Airport West and Keilor, has never been held by anyone other than Labor.

A Herald Sun poll of early voters in the electorate, reported on 19 November, put Liberal candidate Samantha Byrne, a former Moonee Valley councillor, on 41 per cent and Carroll on 26 per cent. RedBridge Group pollster Tony Barry, a former Liberal strategist, said "Ben Carroll is the underdog in that seat", although he noted a "soft edge" to the vote that the Premier might still claw back. One Nation's Jason Taverna is also on the ballot.

Asked on Saturday whether he would hold Niddrie, Carroll would not give a direct answer, saying only that it "has always been a marginal seat". Should he lose, he would be the first Victorian premier unseated in his own electorate since Liberal Ian Macfarlan in 1945.

The statewide numbers are no kinder. The latest RedBridge/Accent Research survey for the Australian Financial Review has the Coalition on 31 per cent of the primary vote, Labor on 23, One Nation on 22 and the Greens on 15, with a RedBridge two-party projection of 57 to 43 in the Coalition's favour. Labor won 36.6 per cent of first preferences in 2022.

The damage may run deeper in the upper house. Internal Liberal Party polling, described by Daily Mail columnist Peter van Onselen and not published, has One Nation winning between 10 and 12 of the 40 Legislative Council seats, enough to hold the balance of power, while picking up few or no lower house seats.

The result is already being read in Canberra. In the Herald Sun, James Campbell argues the looming wipeout threatens to reshape federal politics, with insiders warning that the Prime Minister "has become toxic".

Anthony Albanese spent the past 11 days overseas, at the COP31 climate talks in Turkey, the ASEAN summit in Manila and APEC in Shenzhen, before flying home on Saturday with one week of the campaign left. He was in Manila on 15 November, the day Carroll launched Labor's campaign in Moonee Ponds. Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles filled the federal seat at the launch alongside former premiers Steve Bracks and John Brumby, while Daniel Andrews and Allan stayed away. Early voting opened on 18 November while the Prime Minister was in China, and while he was away the Bureau of Statistics reported unemployment had jumped to a five-year high of 4.9 per cent in October.

Albanese did campaign with Carroll earlier. On 30 September the pair stood together in the Tottenham rail yards to announce the Sunshine to Keilor East rail project, which carries a new station for the Premier's electorate. That day Albanese said Victoria could not afford the "chaos" of a Coalition or One Nation government, adding: "I want to see Ben Carroll elected premier." On 13 October he told the ABC that Carroll was "the only person, I think, who can be Premier in his own right", and a week later at a Melbourne forum he called Carroll "my friend".

That endorsement now attaches him to a government projecting state net debt of $199.3 billion within four years. Opposition Leader Jess Wilson has campaigned on $40 billion in Big Build cost blowouts and a promise of a cash surplus by 2032.

Wilson told her own launch the Coalition had "a mountain to climb, 16 seats to win". Carroll, campaigning by bus through the regions, maintains that "every election is winnable". Early voting continues across the state ahead of polling day on Saturday, 28 November, with Albanese back in the country for the final seven days.