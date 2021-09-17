Biden admin under fire for blocking drones from showing state of border crisis in Del Rio, Texas

Ted Cruz/Twitter

President Joe Biden has been blasted following his administration’s move on Thursday to block drones from flying near an overpass in Del Rio, Texas, where thousands of illegal immigrants are being held by the administration.

“We’ve learned that the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] just implemented a two week TFR (Temporary Flight Restrictions) over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, meaning we can no longer fly our FOX drone over it to show images of the thousands of migrants,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted. “FAA says ‘special security reason.’”

“Fox News has been covering the border nonstop for almost 7 months now, we use the drone constantly, and it has never been an issue,” Melugin said. He later added that the FAA said in a statement: “The Border Patrol requested the temporary flight restriction due to drones interfering with law enforcement flights on the border. As with any temporary flight restriction, media is able to call the FAA to make requests to operate in the area.”

NEW: We’ve learned that the FAA just implemented a two week TFR (Temporary Flight Restrictions) over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, meaning we can no longer fly our FOX drone over it to show images of the thousands of migrants. FAA says “special security reason”. pic.twitter.com/aJrjAPO2Pz — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

Biden and his administration's handling of the southern border crisis and the move to block the media from showing the reality of the crisis has been met with criticism from numerous lawmakers, journalists and political commentators.

Sen. Tom Cotton tweeted, “What a coincidence. The FAA better be ready to explain to Congress why they’re suddenly blocking the media from covering Biden’s border crisis.”

What a coincidence.



The FAA better be ready to explain to Congress why they're suddenly blocking the media from covering Biden's border crisis. https://t.co/fd2y7G8RRg — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 17, 2021

Adam Laxalt, U.S. Senate candidate in Nevada, tweeted: “The #BorderCrisis has gotten so out of hand that the Biden Administration has resorted to censoring the press in an effort to keep the truth from the American people. On the heels of Afghanistan, @JoeBiden has once again shown that he can’t keep our allies safe, nor our borders.”

“I was very vocal about the complete catastrophe that occurred in Afghanistan. It was painful, as a Veteran, to watch this administration let our allies and fellow Americans down. But the #BorderCrisis shows that @JoeBiden can't even keep our own borders safe.”

The #BorderCrisis has gotten so out of hand that the Biden Administration has resorted to censoring the press in an effort to keep the truth from the American people. On the heels of Afghanistan, @JoeBiden has once again shown that he can't keep our allies safe, nor our borders. https://t.co/eBfRxe9oLO — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) September 17, 2021

Chad Wolf, former Acting DHS Secretary, tweeted: “The insanity continues. The FAA must clearly spell out the ‘security’ issue of this TFR to the American people. This looks like a political issue rather than a security issue. I’m guessing the DHS Secretary will receive questions next week during Congressional testimony.”

The insanity continues. The FAA must clearly spell out the “security” issue of this TFR to the American people. This looks like a political issue rather than a security issue. I’m guessing the DHS Secretary will receive questions next week during Congressional testimony. https://t.co/xZlbNv7Y73 — Chad Wolf (@ChadFWolf) September 17, 2021

Glenn Greenwald, lawyer and journalist, tweeted: “Even for the journalists who stopped pretending to care about what's happening at the border now that Trump is gone, this seems at first glance like a pretty serious attack on the ability to report and everyone who cares about journalism should be demanding an explanation for it.”