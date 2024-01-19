Biden administration plans to cover the Pentagon in solar panels

The project at the Pentagon is a component of the department's initiative to modernize 31 federal facilities, aiming for net-zero carbon emissions from these buildings by 2045.

This endeavor is financed by the 2021 infrastructure legislation, complemented by an additional $361 million in private funding.

According to the Energy Department, the first year of this program will result in $29 million savings in energy and water expenses. Moreover, the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions will be comparable to removing 23,042 gasoline-driven vehicles from the streets.