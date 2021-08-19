Biden blasted for terrible performance in ABC interview, including lying about Afghanistan withdrawal

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden has been blasted following a rough interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News on the Afghanistan withdrawal, during which Biden appeared angry and confused.

“We’ve all seen the pictures. We’ve seen those hundreds of people packed in a C-17. We’ve seen Afghans falling,” Stephanopoulos said before an angry Biden interrupted him.

“That was four days ago, five days ago!” Biden responded, despite it being two days prior to the interview.

Stephanopoulos asked if the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan could have been done better.

“No. I don’t think it could’ve been handled in a way that — we’re going to go back in hindsight and look but the idea that somehow there was a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don’t know how that happens,” Biden said.

“So for you, that was always priced in the decision?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“Yes,” Biden answered.

Senator Tom Cotton responded to the interview on Twitter, writing, “No way to avoid this chaos? That’s a bald-faced lie. Joe Biden is as dishonest as he is impotent.”

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer wrote, “President @JoeBiden now says he doesn’t know how the U.S. could have withdrawn from Afghanistan 'without chaos ensuing.' But on July 8th, he said 'the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.'"

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler pointed out previous statements by Biden. “Biden, today: ‘The idea that somehow, there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don’t know how that happens.’ Reporter to Biden, July 8: ‘Your own intelligence community has assessed that the Afghan government will likely collapse.’ Biden: ‘That is not true.'”