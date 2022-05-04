Biden claims LGBTQ students might be banned from school if Roe v. Wade ruling is overturned

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

U.S. President Joe Biden claims that LGBTQ students might be banned from attending school if 1973’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is overturned.

Biden asked: “What happens if you have — state changes the law saying that children who are LGBTQ can’t be in classrooms with other children?”

Following the leak of a draft opinion overturning the abortion legislation on late Monday, Biden warned at a press conference Wednesday that the ruling, if passed by the majority of the Supreme Court, could impact other progressive policies in the United States.

He reiterated remarks he made on Tuesday, suggesting that any rights predicated on privacy were at risk of being undone.

“First, my administration argued strongly before the Court in defense of Roe v. Wade. We said that Roe is based on ‘a long line of precedent recognizing ‘the Fourteenth Amendment’s concept of personal liberty’… against government interference with intensely personal decisions,” Biden said in the Tuesday statement. “I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned.”

The draft, obtained by Politico, details how the Supreme Court voted to strike down Roe v. Wade, which protects a woman’s choice to have an abortion without government restriction.

The draft, written by Justice Samuel Alito is described as a “full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights and a subsequent 1992 decision — Planned Parenthood v. Casey — that largely maintained the right,” Politico reported. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed on Tuesday that the draft was authentic.

Biden spoke at length about the draft, arguing that any legislation predicated on the implicit right to privacy — as provided by Roe v. Wade — is now in danger. Biden mentioned an earlier case, Griswold v. Connecticut, wherein the Supreme Court ruled that married couples, under the implicit right to privacy, could purchase and use contraceptives without government intervention.

“Griswold was thought to be a bad decision by Bork, and my guess is, the guys on the Supreme Court now,” Biden said. “What happens if you have — state changes the law saying that children who are LGBTQ can’t be in classrooms with other children?”

“Is that legit? The way the decision is written?” Biden asked, before blaming the development on Donald Trump and his supporters. The president painted the former President’s supporters as “extremists.”

“What are the next things that are going to be attacked? Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history,” said Biden.