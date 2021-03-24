Biden holds secret meeting with “historians” to discuss how fast is too fast to push through his agenda, may end filibuster

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden has signalled his support to end the filibuster in the Senate, which prevents either the Democratic or Republican parties from pushing through proposed legislation with just a simple majority.

Axios reports that the Democrat president held a secret meeting in the White House with “historians” on how much of his agenda he could push through, and how fast he could do it.

Biden’s intended changes would involve a complete overhaul of the United States. He intends to push his agenda through while the Democrats maintain full party control of Congress.

His efforts have been preempted by comments made by Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who said in November that if the Democrats took control of the House and Senate, the party would “change America.”

“The historians’ views were very much in sync with his own: It is time to go even bigger and faster than anyone expected. If that means chucking the filibuster and bipartisanship, so be it,” the report said. “People close to Biden tell us he’s feeling bullish on what he can accomplish, and is fully prepared to support the dashing of the Senate’s filibuster rule to allow Democrats to pass voting rights and other trophy legislation for his party.”

Part of Biden’s agenda includes gun control restrictions, a radical climate change agenda and the passing of an election reform bill that could see Democrats winning positions in the House and Senate for the indefinite future.

The report adds that Biden is enjoying the media created narrative “that he’s bolder and bigger-thinking than President Obama.” As reported by Rebel News earlier this week, Biden maintains regular contact with former President Barack Obama for consultation on all manner of issues.

The report that Biden intends to end the filibuster contradicts statements he made during his campaign that indicated he did not support eliminating the filibuster, because doing so “raises problems that are more damaging than the problem that exists.”

Efforts to end the filibuster are being driven by progressives in Congress who see it as a hurdle to their radical agenda. Axios reports that the president is fully prepared to support the removal of the rule to allow Democrats to get what they want.