Biden limiting monoclonal antibody supply because he is ‘obsessed with attacking Florida,’ DeSantis says

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis vowed to fight for the citizens of Florida as President Joe Biden limited the state’s supply of monoclonal antibody treatments.

Speaking to Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Wednesday night, DeSantis slammed the Biden administration for its targeting of Florida, and for its failure to handle the crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border.

DeSantis lauded the monoclonal antibody treatment as being effective in treating those hospitalized for COVID. The governor brought significant attention to the therapy amid a surge in cases throughout the United States this summer.

“This works,” DeSantis said of the treatment. “And here’s the thing, when it was apparent that it worked, that is when the Biden administration decided to take from Florida and to cut our allotment.”

“And so what we had to do, and the reason is, is they control all the Regeneron, they have a deal with them, so they dramatically cut our supply,” DeSantis said. “So what we did; we did a deal with GlaxoSmithKline, who also has an effective monoclonal antibody called Sotrovimab. So we now have that in the state of Florida. And our message to Floridians is we want to get you the treatment you need. And Biden didn’t want to give it to you, but I’m going to, come hell or high water, to do whatever I can to get it for you.”

DeSantis called out Biden by name and suggested that the reason the Democrat administration limited the availability of the treatment was to punish Florida. He said that Biden acted “against Florida because he is obsessed with attacking Florida.”

“He does that rather than does his job,” DeSantis added. “But at the end of the day, if there’s a single person in this country who needs this treatment and whose lives could be saved, and they can’t get it because of Biden’s playing politics? You know, how pathetic is that? That is not leadership.”

DeSantis also took aim at the administration for the border crisis, which has continuously worsened in recent months.

“And what we saw was we have people from over 100 nationalities that are making their way to Mexico, making their way to the southern border because Biden’s made it clear, if you just get here, we’ll put you on a bus; we’ll put you on the plane; we’ll send you all over the fruited plain,” he said. “So we have Americans having a hell of a time getting out of Afghanistan. And yet, if you just come illegally, you basically get put on your way to communities all across the country. It’s a choice that they’re making. This is intentional. And if our lawsuit succeeds, and they have to end catch and release, you know, they may be forced to actually do the right thing for a change.”

