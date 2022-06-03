Biden moves to crack down on gun ownership while stating he 'isn't taking away anyone's rights'

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

U.S. President Joe Biden is making moves to crack down on the Second Amendment, which guarantees every American citizen the right to bear arms.

In a speech on Thursday night, Biden addressed last week's mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, where he called on the U.S. Senate to take action to prevent future tragedies.

“This isn’t about taking away anyone’s rights,” said Biden before he rattled off a laundry list of efforts he intends to take to restrict the availability of firearms.

During the speech, Biden called for banning semi-automatic rifles, which are some of the most popular personal defence and hunting weapons in the United States. He also called for a ban on “high capacity magazines,” for red flag laws to strip Americans of their due process rights, and for the liability shield on gun manufacturers to be lifted.

The so-called liability shield prevents gun and ammunition makers from being sued for the actions of criminals who use their firearms or ammunition in the commission of a crime, but protections they are offered are no different from those shielding car manufacturers from liability for user error.

https://twitter.com/DLoesch/status/1532559244125511684

“We need to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines,” Biden said. “And if we can’t ban assault weapons, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21, and strengthen the background checks.”

As the Daily Wire explains:

Raising the age needed to buy firearms would not have stopped nine of the 10 worst mass shootings in U.S. history as all of the shooters, except for two, were 21-years-old or older. Of the two shooters who were under 21, one of them, the man responsible for the Sandy Hook shooting, stole the weapons that he used from his parents.

Biden politicized recent tragedies to attack Republican lawmakers while his administration has struggled to manage numerous crises that have erupted under his leadership, including the crisis at the southern border, baby formula shortage, skyrocketing inflation, soaring fuel costs, and so on.

Biden’s call for restricting the rights of law abiding Americans comes as his own son, Hunter Biden, has been accused of committing a felony by lying on a background check form to illegally purchase a firearm.