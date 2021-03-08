Biden pick for top DOJ post slandered Republicans, referred to law enforcement as Trump’s “secret police”

AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

President Biden’s top pick for a role in the Justice Department, Vanita Gupta, expressed endlessly on social media a variety of contentious beliefs that would place her squarely in the camp of the “Blue Anon” — woke liberals who are widely mocked on social media for their promotion of baseless conspiracy theories about their political opponents.

On Twitter, Gupta expressed her belief in Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation of gang rape against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to be credible, despite his accuser’s inability to provide any details on where or when the alleged attack occurred, with no forthcoming witnesses.

“Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's testimony today underscores the absolute necessity for an FBI investigation into all sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh,” wrote Gupta on Sept. 27, 2018. “Unless and until that investigation happens, senators must immediately halt this nomination process.”

In a tweet from Feb 1, 2019, Gupta claimed that Kavanaugh was “credibly accused of assault.” She wrote:

Neomi Rao has espoused & advanced extreme views since college. She's advocated against the rights of sexual assault victims, and it would be particularly disturbing to confirm her to the vacancy left by the confirmation of Kavanaugh – who was credibly accused of assault. #StopRao

Gupta described Ford as “specific, credible and humble” despite Ford’s inability to corroborate her testimony with details on where the alleged assault happened, when it happened or any other information pertinent to the accusation against Kavanaugh.

“Watching Cipollone yelling on the Senate floor and pounding his fists reminded me of what it felt like to sit behind Kavanaugh in that hearing room in September 2018,” wrote Gupta in a Jan 21, 2020 tweet. “Male rage. Entitlement. All while Republicans tried to steamroll ahead to hide truth from the American people.”

Watching Cipollone yelling on the Senate floor and pounding his fists reminded me of what it felt like to sit behind Kavanaugh in that hearing room in September 2018.



Gupta has also claimed that Republican senators “see themselves in him” about Kavanaugh. “The emotion among Republican senators listening to Kavanaugh is in stark contrast to how they listened to Dr Blasey Ford give her heart wrenching opening statement. Cornyn tearing up. No such emotion from them during first half of this hearing. They see themselves in him,” she said.

Throughout Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, Gupta baselessly claimed that the Trump nominee for the Supreme Court lied repeatedly, and called for a protest against his confirmation. She described Kavanaugh, who faced dire, personal accusations that impacted his family, as “belligerent,” and claimed that a vote for him was a “vote for Trump’s attacks” on “a sexual assault survivor.”

Last week, a belligerent Brett Kavanaugh turned a @senjudiciary hearing into a Trump rally. Last night, at an actual Trump rally, the president attacked a sexual assault survivor.



She called upon her followers, of which she has over 137,000 on Twitter, to “Call your senators. Visit their offices. Together, we fight.”

Like it did for so many of us, the Kavanaugh hearing this week shook me to my core. But it also fueled my resolve to fight for an America that is decent, good, and safe for us all.



In addition to her support for the baseless claims against Kavanaugh, Gupta has also accused Kyle Rittenhouse, the then-17-year-old who shot and killed two people during an Antifa riot in Kenosha in the summer of 2020, of murder. Rittenhouse has not been convicted of the charge.

"Apparently in Kenosha WI, the penalty for protesting after curfew is murder by a 17 yr white civilian,” remarked Gupta.

No friend of law enforcement, Gupta has attacked and condemned the U.S. Marshals and Department of Homeland Security officers who were present to protect the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse in Portland from Antifa militants attempting to burn it down. She described law enforcement officers as Trump’s “secret police.”

Gupta also called for former Attorney General Bill Barr to “publicly account for this,” citing a report that federal officers were “driving unmarked non-government rental cars, grabbing protesters off streets in Portland.” Gupta described Barr as “a disgrace” who has “brought utter shame to the Department of Justice.”

Not content with simply attacking members of the Trump administration, Gupta shared conspiracy theory videos produced by the now-disgraced Lincoln Project, which falsely claimed the former president had sold out to Russian President Vladimir Putin and put the lives of U.S. soldiers at risk.

Gupta has also expressed her belief that limiting the import of foreign workers into the United States in the midst of the pandemic, in which millions of U.S. citizens have been put out of work, is part of a “white nationalist agenda.”