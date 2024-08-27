Biden's physical health raises concerns again after reported incident at Air Force One
President's apparent difficulty disembarking plane and entering vehicle sparks renewed debate over fitness for office.
President Joe Biden faced renewed scrutiny over his physical health following a reported incident last week where he appeared to struggle while disembarking Air Force One and entering a waiting SUV.
According to an account by Daily Mail reporter Emily Goodin, Biden was observed "walking slowly down the plane's stairs" and having difficulty stepping into the vehicle after arriving in California for a family vacation. The incident reportedly occurred late Tuesday morning after the President had been awake for nearly 24 hours, following his appearance at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).
Goodin's report describes a Secret Service agent moving to shield Biden from cameras and assisting him into the car. The first lady, Jill Biden, was said to be "visibly concerned" during the episode.
POTUS arrives in California. Natalie exited plane with him and FLOTUS. Many Bidens came off the back of the plane: Hunter carrying a sleepy Baby Beau and Melissa Cohen, Ashley and Howard, Finnegan, Maisy, Little Hunter and Peter and Naomi pic.twitter.com/LVJi5bUDVD— Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) August 20, 2024
The report has reignited discussions about the President's health, with some medical professionals weighing in on the matter. Dr. Tom Pitts, a quadruple board-certified neurologist based in New York City, spoke to NBC News about his observations of Biden's motor function, suggesting the possibility of a neurological condition.
The White House has yet to comment on this specific incident. The administration has consistently maintained that Biden is fit to serve, pointing to his regular physical examinations and the assessments of his physician.
- By Ezra Levant
