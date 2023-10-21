Biden's powerless speech fails to address Iran, asks for billions more for Ukraine

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on October 20, 2023.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke about Joe Biden's speech following his return from Israel.

Ezra reacted to Biden's claim that he was pursuing every avenue to bring home American hostages held captive by Hamas:

Really, every avenue? The leaders of Hamas are holed up in Qatar, a so-called US ally. There's even a US air base in Qatar. And yet, when Secretary of State Anthony Blinken went there, he didn't say hand over the hostages from Gaza and kick out Hamas leaders or we'll put a no-fly zone over Qatar, we'll declare you an enemy, we'll ban your banking from America, whatever. He could have pushed Qatar around in a second if he wanted to. But instead, he said, hey guys, we really appreciate you. Thanks so much.

He followed by commenting on Biden's mention of the humanity of innocent Palestinians who only want to live in peace and have an opportunity:

But, but do you know what Biden did? He announced 100 million more dollars for Gaza which is run by Hamas. There's no other government there. It's Hamas. Let me say that again. Joe mama Biden just gave another $100 million to the bad guys here and he says it's because Hamas promised they won't steal it... How is the United States going to ensure that none of that ends up in the hands of Hamas?

After those few comments about the Iran-backed massacre in Israel, in which he failed to address any blame to Iran, Biden switched gears and made a pitch once again for billions of dollars to be sent to Ukraine.

I mean, the contrast actually between Israel and Ukraine is quite incredible. But by this point in time, Biden in his speech was pretty much done talking about Israel. He wanted to talk more about Ukraine. Russia is very bad but not a word about Iran, not a word. There were two references to Iran in passing but none hanging Hamas around their neck.

Ezra explained how although neither the Biden administration nor the Trudeau Liberals have ever called for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, Justin Trudeau made a 'call for peace' as Israel prepares to strike back against Hamas: