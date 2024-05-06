Biden's Title IX changes stir debate over impacts on parental rights and school reporting obligations

Candice Jackson, former Acting Assistant Secretary in the Department of Education under the Trump administration, warned that the revised policies could complicate existing rules, particularly those requiring schools to report suspected abuse. She noted that the Department of Education's stance on treating individuals according to their gender identity might compel schools to report non-affirming parents to Child Protective Services.

"A disturbing corollary of Biden's Title IX Rule: w/policies reflecting the Ed Dept's position that refusing to treat someone 'consistent w/gender identity' damages mental health, schools will now HAVE TO consider reporting 'non-affirming' parents to Child Protective Services," Jackson posted on X.

She elaborated that the Department's response to concerns over family interference was to dismiss them, stating that Title IX doesn't interfere with family matters and that schools aren't required to address harassment outside of school. Nonetheless, Jackson underscored that schools remain mandatory reporters under state laws.

According to Jackson's interpretation, the Biden administration considers a failure to affirm a student’s gender identity as potentially harmful to the child's mental health. As a result, parents who do not actively support their child's gender identity may be viewed as contributing to such harm.

With educators legally obligated to report suspected abuse, they might be compelled to report parents who don't support their children’s gender transitions or object to schools aiding in these transitions.