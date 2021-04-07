Biden says he hasn’t confronted Chinese president about lies surrounding origins of COVID-19

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has not yet confronted Chinese President Xi Jinping about the communist country’s lies about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mr. President, You mentioned 554,064 Americans dead from COVID-19,” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy noted at the press conference. “A lot of families want to know how this happened, how it got here. Have you had a chance to speak to any of your international partners?”

“President Xi, who I know you go way back with, have you had the chance to ask him if these reporters are true that China maybe misled the world at the beginning?” Doocy asked Biden.

“No, I have not had that conversation with President Xi,” Biden responded. “Thank you.”

As previously reported by Rebel News, China has repeatedly lied about the origins of the novel coronavirus. In the early days of April 2020, China launched a racist war, blaming black people for the virus. Later in May 2020, China blocked the investigation into the origin of the coronavirus and stymied efforts to investigate its source, after U.S. State Department cables leaked that indicated government sources believed that the virus was accidentally released from a laboratory in Wuhan, where the virus first appeared in the fall of 2019.

More recently in March 2021, United States officials pushed back on a joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of the virus, which downplayed China’s involvement in the pandemic. Officials suggested that the pandemic was the result of “gain of function” research or weaponization by the Chinese military, and cemented their theory that it originated from a lab in Wuhan.