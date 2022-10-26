Biden says Thanksgiving costs 'a lot of money,' fails to explain how he intends to bring down costs

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

With the U.S. economy in recession and inflation at a 41-year high, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he is trying to address concerns that Thanksgiving costs “a lot of money.” He failed to provide specifics, only acknowledging that prices have gone up.

Rather than taking responsibility for his role in crashing the economy, Biden blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the skyrocketing cost of living.

“One of the things that I think frustrates the American people is that they know the world is in a bit of disarray,” said Biden at an event where he announced his administration’s plans to curb banking “junk fees” by restricting charges on people who deposit bad checks and those who overdraw their accounts.

“They know that Putin’s war has imposed an awful lot of strains on Europe and the rest of the world and the United States — everything from him blocking grain shipments to oil,” he said, the New York Post reported. “And they want to know what are we doing.”

“There’s a lot going on that we’re doing — and it adds up,” Biden continued.

“And what I’m going to be coming back to you with, as an example, I don’t know if I’m going to do it from the podium or a release, but take an average family who’s gonna go visit their mother or father for Thanksgiving. What’s the charge? Are they gonna come home from school, I mean, there’s a lot of money, these are billions of dollars,” he said.

He noted that although each family is obviously not expected to pay a billion dollars, the cost “adds up to two, three, four hundred bucks for average families.”

“And they want to know, what we are doing,” he added. “And there’s a lot going on that we’re doing.”

Biden did not explain what his administration is doing.

“It’s going to take some time and I appreciate the frustration of the American people,” he said.

Since taking office, Biden has struggled to lower the costs and help to ease the financial strain on struggling American families recovering from COVID-19 lockdowns.

Biden refused to take any questions from reporters at the event.

The president’s remarks follow a U.S. Department of Agriculture announcement that turkey prices surged by 75% over the last year due to an outbreak of avian flu. Prices of other groceries, including potatoes, butter, and cranberries – all of which are Thanksgiving dinner staples – have also gone up by the double digits, the Post reported.