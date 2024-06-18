Biden set to unveil new immigration rules protecting up to 500,000 illegals from deportation

AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Joe Biden is poised to announce new immigration rules on Tuesday that could shield up to half a million illegal immigrants from deportation, as his likely rival in the 2024 presidential race, Donald Trump, threatens to conduct mass deportations if he secures a second term.

The Biden administration's policy, reported by the New York Times, would streamline the path to permanent residency for illegal immigrants married to U.S. citizens.

The formal announcement coincides with the 12th anniversary of former President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protected some migrants who entered the country illegally as children from deportation, the Daily Wire reports.

Officials briefed on the new policy anticipate that it could impact up to 500,000 illegal immigrants, though the precise figure remains uncertain. Under the Department of Homeland Security's new rules, certain illegal immigrant spouses of U.S. citizens would face fewer hurdles in applying for permanent residency and work permits.

Alongside the protections for spouses, President Biden is expected to introduce a separate rule aimed at assisting DACA recipients, often referred to as "Dreamers," in obtaining work visas. These measures come as Biden grapples with an ongoing crisis at the southern border and voters increasingly express concerns about illegal immigration in the lead-up to the 2024 election.

To qualify for the program, illegal immigrants must have resided in the country for at least 10 years and be legally married to an American citizen, according to a White House fact sheet reported by Fox News. Approved applicants could seek permanent residency after three years and be granted work permits valid for up to three years.

A White House spokesman emphasized President Biden's belief in the importance of border security while also advocating for the expansion of legal pathways and the preservation of family unity. The spokesman noted that immigrants who have lived in the United States for decades, paid taxes, and contributed to their communities are part of the nation's social fabric.

Republicans, spearheaded by Trump, have criticized Biden's approach to immigration and border security. However, the president has remained steadfast in his border policies, even as Customs and Border Protection reports record numbers of border encounters over the past three years.

A recent CBS News/YouGov poll reveals that 62% of registered voters support a national program to deport all illegal immigrants, echoing a plan proposed by former President Trump. Trump has vowed to carry out the "largest deportation" operation in U.S. history if he wins the November election, characterizing illegal immigration as "an invasion of our country."