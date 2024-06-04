Biden signs executive order to address border crisis, critics slam it as 'window dressing'

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at addressing the ongoing border crisis that has seen millions of illegal aliens cross the border over the past three and a half years. The order will "temporarily shut down asylum requests once the average number of daily encounters tops 2,500 between official ports of entry," according to NBC News.

However, critics argue the executive order is designed merely to generate headlines and will do little to stem the flow of illegal immigration. A former U.S. law enforcement official told the Daily Wire that Mexican drug cartels would simply send the migrants they are smuggling to official ports of entry to turn themselves in, exploiting a loophole in the order.

The administration's fact sheet claims illegal aliens who entered the U.S. would be barred from receiving asylum, but it also states that "these actions are not permanent." Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) dismissed the executive order, saying, "It's window dressing. Everybody knows it. If he was concerned about the border, he would have done this a long time ago."

BIDEN (126 days go): "I've done all I can do" on border security.



BIDEN (today): Executive order making invasion-level illegal immigration permanent.pic.twitter.com/90WxuOBuLy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 4, 2024

The White House has claimed Biden has been tough on the border and suggested he has stopped the flow of fentanyl into the U.S., despite rising overdose deaths from the illicit drug. The administration also claimed that Biden reached a "historic bipartisan agreement" to reform immigration laws, although Republicans overwhelmingly opposed the law, arguing that it legalized illegal immigration.

Former Obama Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson previously stated that 1,000 apprehensions at the border in a day was a "bad number" that "overwhelms the system," putting the current crisis into perspective. Critics argue the executive order falls short of addressing the root causes of the border crisis and that more comprehensive action is needed to secure the border and reduce illegal immigration.