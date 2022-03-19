Biden Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has a history of letting child porn offenders off the hook

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

U.S. President Joe Biden’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, has a history of letting child porn offenders off the hook for their crimes.

As detailed by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on social media, “Judge Jackson has a pattern of letting child porn offenders off the hook for their appalling crimes, both as a judge and as a policymaker.”

“She’s been advocating for it since law school. This goes beyond ‘soft on crime.’ I’m concerned that this a record that endangers our children,” he continued.

Hawley cited writings from Jackson’s past, dating all the way back to her time in law school when she claimed that sex offender status leads to “stigmatization and ostracism” and that it was necessary to change public policy on sex offenders because she believes it to be driven by a “climate of fear, hatred & revenge” against sex offenders.

I’ve been researching the record of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, reading her opinions, articles, interviews & speeches. I’ve noticed an alarming pattern when it comes to Judge Jackson’s treatment of sex offenders, especially those preying on children — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 16, 2022

“It gets worse,” Hawley explained. “As a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, Judge Jackson advocated for drastic change in how the law treats sex offenders by eliminating the existing mandatory minimum sentences for child porn.”

The Republican senator showed how during a February 2012 U.S. Sentencing Commission hearing, Jackson suggested to a witness that some child porn offenders were possibly “less serious offenders” because they enjoyed child pornography due to motivations that were not necessarily sexual but rather due to peer pressure.

She also suggested that some people who possess the illicit material “are in this for either the collection, or the people who are loners and find status in their participation in community.”

Hawley asked: “What community would that be? The community of child exploiters?”

Jackson also said that she “mistakenly assumed that child pornography offenders are pedophiles” and that she wanted “to understand this category of nonpedophiles who obtain child pornography.”

Jackson said:

“I guess my thought is…that there are people who get involved with this kind of activity who may not be pedophiles who may not be necessarily interested really in the child pornography but have other motivations with respect to the use of the technology and the being in the group and, you know, there are lots of reasons why people might engage in this. And so I’m wondering whether you could say that there is a — that there could be a less-serious child pornography offender who is engaging in the type of conduct in the group experience level because their motivation is the challenge, or to use the technology?"

Hawley noted that the Supreme Court nominee “deviated from the federal sentencing guidelines in favor of child porn offenders” in “every case for which we can find records.”

“In the case of United States v. Hawkins, the sex offender had multiple images of child porn,” Hawley wrote. “He was over 18. The Sentencing Guidelines called for a sentence of up to 10 years. Judge Jackson sentenced the perpetrator to only 3 months in prison. Three months.”

Hawley cited numerous examples in his massive thread, including the cases of United States v. Sears and United States v. Savage, where sex offenders convicted of child porn offences received lenient sentences that were well below the minimums proposed in federal sentencing guidelines.

“This is a disturbing record for any judge, but especially one nominated to the highest court in the land,” Hawley wrote. “Protecting the most vulnerable shouldn’t be up for debate. Sending child predators to jail shouldn’t be controversial.”

The senator has called on the Sentencing Commission for full access to Jackson’s records, which he says has refused to do so thus far.