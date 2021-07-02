Biden White House roasted for tweeting Americans saved 16¢ on July 4 food costs

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden and his administration were mauled over social media last Thursday following the official White House Twitter account posting an out-of-touch tweet bragging that the administration had saved Americans a total of $0.16 on the cost of food for Fourth of July celebrations.

The White House tweeted: “Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish.”

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It's a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that's something we can all relish.

The administration faced harsh criticism from both sides of the political spectrum, with many calling it an attempt to gaslight Americans about inflation.

The following are some of the responses the administration received:

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY): “Apparently, no one at the Biden @WhiteHouse has been to the gas station recently. The average price for a gallon of gas is $3.15. This is the HIGHEST price for a gallon of gas since 2014 and a 42% INCREASE from last year.”

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany wrote, “If President Trump were in the White House... We wouldn't have huge spikes in homicide & violent crime (except in Dem cities, sadly) We wouldn't have a 21-year HIGH in illegal crossings And we wouldn't be celebrating pennies in savings as inflation everywhere else SKYROCKETS.”

Former Democrat elected official and leftist Ed Oswald wrote, “What in fresh hell is this? Housing costs are up by double digits, used cars are literally appreciating on dealer’s lots, and you’re talking about a BBQ? The Trumpiness of this tweet is just gross. Might as well forget about everything else that’s way more expensive?”

What in fresh hell is this? Housing costs are up by double digits, used cars are literally appreciating on dealer's lots, and you're talking about a BBQ? The Trumpiness of this tweet is just gross. Might as well forget about everything else that's way more expensive?

CEO Dan Price tweeted, “16 cents? Home prices are going up 24% annually right now. The median home goes up 16 cents every 1.3 seconds right now.”

16 cents? Home prices are going up 24% annually right now. The median home goes up 16 cents every 1.3 seconds right now.

Writer Mark Hemingway: “Comparing prices to last year when there was a massive global pandemic wreaking havoc with supply chains… and then noting just 16 cents in savings this year, seems like advertising a big L?”