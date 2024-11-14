Big Pharma’s reign is over as a health policy revolution is about to unfold

North America is on the verge of a monumental shift in government, and public health policy in particular.

In the United States, the very foundation of government health agencies is beginning to crumble, and it’s only a matter of time before the ripple effect is felt across the border here in Canada. The forces of Big Pharma, entrenched bureaucrats, and so-called health "experts" are about to face the consequences of their unchecked power and influence.

Leading the charge in this revolution is none other than Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is not just another politician; he’s a beacon of anti-corruption in a system riddled with conflicts of interest. Like his predecessors who stood up to corruption and paid the ultimate price, Kennedy is taking on the corrupt relationship between Big Pharma and government health agencies. He is committed to dismantling the corporate stranglehold that has long shaped U.S. health policy, promising to reform health agencies that have been captured by corporate greed.

But that’s not all. President Donald Trump has made a bold move of his own, appointing Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Their mission is clear: cut waste, eliminate bureaucratic bloat, and restore accountability to the federal bureaucracy. Musk, never one to shy away from controversy, has made it clear that excessive government spending — whether through taxation or inflation — has to be reined in. This initiative promises to shake the system to its core, and it’s about time.

Kennedy’s commitment to reforming public health agencies is nothing short of a game-changer. He’s not calling for minor tweaks; he’s demanding a full-blown overhaul. These agencies, he insists, must be held accountable for their role in allowing corporate interests to dictate public health policy. The medical establishment will soon face trial, not necessarily in a court of law, but in the court of public opinion. As the U.S. leads this charge, Canada won’t be immune to the reckoning.

For too long, Canada’s health system has been bloated, ineffective, and corrupted by Big Pharma’s influence. It’s time for a change. A Canadian Department of Government Efficiency could do wonders, pushing for accountability and putting an end to the bureaucratic overreach that’s failed the people. Unelected, unaccountable health tyrants like Theresa Tam and her public health agency have become too comfortable in their positions of power, but that comfort is about to be shattered.

This is not about politics or party lines; this is about reclaiming control of our health systems and making them accountable to the people. The reforms taking place in the U.S. will have a profound impact on Canada. It’s time to stand up, speak out, and demand a health system that puts the needs of the people over corporate interests. The wave of change is coming, and it’s coming fast. The people are waking up, and the era of Big Pharma’s unchecked power is coming to an end.