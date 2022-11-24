Big Tech and government colluded to silence COVID-19 skeptics: Ezra Levant and Jenin Younes

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, civil liberties attorney Jenin Younes joined Ezra to discuss how the federal government allegedly worked in partnership with some of the most influential social media companies to censor COVID-19 skeptics.

As stated by Jenin, "You have the surgeon general texting a very high up person at Facebook that Facebook isn't doing enough to censor misinformation. And then the Facebook employee is saying, 'we're feeling really aggrieved, we don't want to be accused of killing people.' And then a week later, 'ok we removed the disinformation pursuant to your request, we've escalated our censorship policies.'"

Speaking on gaining the relevant documents required to prove the case, Ezra said, "That's the thing, is you're relying on the honesty and the ethics and the technical skill of the government to turn over relevant documents. They might, you know, honestly do a search incorrectly, or they might just choose not to disclose the most embarrassing things."

