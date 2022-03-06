Big tech censors won't allow a shocking clip from a Bayer pharmaceutical executive to be posted

A pharmaceutical executive says something shocking — but Twitter won’t let you post the video clip. That’s odd, right?

  • By Rebel News
  • March 06, 2022
  • News Analysis

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra shows a clip from a pharmaceutical executive with Bayer and explains how it's being censored despite coming from a "credible source".  

Look at this video here

Here’s how Aaron Ginn, who tweeted it, describes it:

He more or less captures the essence of the video but what's interesting is what's underneath the video:

Misleading. Learn about the science behind COVID-19 vaccines and how health officials say they work. And then there’s a link to their messaging. And at the bottom it says, This Tweet can’t be replied to, shared or liked.

But Aaron Ginn didn’t say anything about whether the vaccine worked or not. He didn’t really talk about the vaccines at all, other than quote a pharmaceutical executive at the World Health Summit. This is their website, if you’re curious. It’s a huge meeting, in Berlin, produced in coordination with the UN’s WHO.

This guy is a “health official”. So now according to Twitter, it’s even misleading to quote "health officials." 

This is only an excerpt of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode become a RebelNews+ subscriber. 

 

