Big Tech doesn't want you talking about natural immunity | Jenin Yeunes with Ezra Levant
American civil liberties lawyer Jenin Yeunes joined yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, to discuss the suppression of information surrounding natural immunity as well as a viral statement made by NBA player Jonathan Isaac.
Many recent scientific studies have shown that natural immunity obtained from prior infection with COVID-19 is in fact superior to vaccine-induced immunity. Despite this scientific fact, in the midst of an online censorship crackdown, Twitter has banned the use of the hashtag #NaturalImmunity from its site.
American civil liberties lawyer Jenin Yeunes joined yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss the suppression of information surrounding natural immunity, as well as a viral statement made by NBA player Jonathan Isaac on why he has chosen to not get vaccinated— one reason being that Isaac was already infected previously with COVID-19, and therefore has obtained natural immunity.
Commenting on Isaac's viral statement, Yeunes said this:
"I thought he sounded far more articulate and intelligent than Anthony Fauci or Michelle Belansky or Joe Biden, certainly— many of the people who have been speaking on this topic... I wish he could be running our policy in this regard."
For the full discussion with Jeanine Yeunes, and the full episode of The Ezra Levant Show, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.
- By Ezra Levant
