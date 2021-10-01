Big Tech doesn't want you talking about natural immunity | Jenin Yeunes with Ezra Levant

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Many recent scientific studies have shown that natural immunity obtained from prior infection with COVID-19 is in fact superior to vaccine-induced immunity. Despite this scientific fact, in the midst of an online censorship crackdown, Twitter has banned the use of the hashtag #NaturalImmunity from its site.

American civil liberties lawyer Jenin Yeunes joined yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss the suppression of information surrounding natural immunity, as well as a viral statement made by NBA player Jonathan Isaac on why he has chosen to not get vaccinated— one reason being that Isaac was already infected previously with COVID-19, and therefore has obtained natural immunity.

Commenting on Isaac's viral statement, Yeunes said this:

"I thought he sounded far more articulate and intelligent than Anthony Fauci or Michelle Belansky or Joe Biden, certainly— many of the people who have been speaking on this topic... I wish he could be running our policy in this regard."

