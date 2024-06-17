Big win on the pride propaganda front! Molson's Toronto brewery decides NOT to replace its huge Canadian flag with a rainbow flag

E-transfer (Canada):

You may recall our report from last year in which we discovered that the Molson brewery based in Toronto had replaced its enormous Canadian flag with a multi-coloured rainbow flag for the entire month of June.

It was indeed a sad sight to see. That flagpole, situated at the cross-section of Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 427, is seen by tens of thousands of motorists every day. That glorious flag bearing the maple leaf is surely one of the biggest Canadian flags flying in our great dominion.

Furthermore, is there not some perverse irony at play here in that one of Molson Coors's top-selling brands is Molson Canadian? How is it that “Canadian” is a suitable moniker for a brand of beer all year long but the actual Canadian flag must be mothballed for an entire month?

How perversely ironic! One of the best-selling beers marketed by Molson Coors is Canadian. But Molson Coors has canceled the huge Canadian flag at its Canadian HQ! Did they not learn ANYTHING from the Bud Light fiasco? We asked why, but received no comment https://t.co/P5bn1irXON — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) June 22, 2023

But fret no more, for we have good news to report. Upon revisiting the brewery, we were delighted to see that Molson’s enormous Canadian flag is still flying this month; the pride propaganda, meanwhile, now exists as a temporary mural on the brewery’s wall.

What’s more, we are taking credit for this turnaround. After all, to the best of our knowledge, Rebel News was the only media outlet to report on this flag switcheroo last year. Our report generated hundreds and hundreds of comments posted by viewers — we could not find a single posting praising Molson for the flag replacement. Indeed, here is a small sampling from last year’s report:

@bobmoss4578 writes: The Canadian Flag should never be replaced by any other flag period

@northernhoarder8555 writes: Never been so ashamed to be Canadian

@Rigpigontheloose writes: Dump every brand that flies the flag, changes it’s logo or sponsors anything to do with grooming.

@stans5270 writes: Molson - The official beer of Justine Trudeau... and trans people everywhere.

And @sumo_mac7226 writes: Well, we hit Bud Lite hard...now let's see if we can teach Molson the same lesson. No need to resort to violence. Hit 'em where it hurts the most..their wallet!!!

Naturally, we reached out to Molson Coors for comment. But even though this multibillion-dollar brewery has an entire media relations team, going back to June 2023, nobody there has responded or even acknowledged our queries.

And when we personally visited the brewery, a Molson employee, who was apparently somehow aware of our questions, passed on a message from the brewery’s media relations team that we need to be “patient” in terms of getting answers. (Granted, 12 months is a mere blink of an eyelash when it comes to geological time; alas, waiting an entire year for answers is an eternity when it comes to a communications timeline. Whatever…)

For what it’s worth, here are the questions we sent to the Molson Coors media relations department:

Why the reversal in policy? Was it due to the overwhelmingly negative reaction on social media regarding the pride flag replacing the Canadian flag for an entire month? Why would Molson Coors go down this marketing pathway given the outrage (and huge sales fallout) that Anheuser-Busch endured with due to its disastrous Dylan Mulvaney/Bud Light campaign? Is there not some irony that Molson would choose to cancel the Canadian flag for an entire month given that one of your best-selling brands is Molson Canadian?

Alas, just like last year, crickets.

Nevertheless, the return of the Canadian flag to its rightful place upon this flagpole is surely a victory against wokeism and the radical LGBT-etc.-etc.-etc. agenda. And we’ll drink to that!