Rebel News was recently contacted by a truck driver who applied for a job at UPS Canada. He has a superb driving record and is fluently bilingual. Alas, when we say bilingual, we mean he is proficient in English and French. And apparently that is not good enough for UPS, as one of the requirements for the job is that the truck driver must speak Hindi.

You read that correctly: a driver hoping to work for UPS Canada, based in Mississauga, Ont. – not UPS India based in Mumbai – must be fluent in Hindi. Otherwise the potential candidate is disqualified.

The trucker was stunned to learn about this job requirement. And so were we.

And the question arises: what is the ostensible policy reason for this job requirement in the first place?

We believe that’s a fair question. But UPS refuses to provide any answers. Why?

Indeed, Rebel News reached out to the company’s useless media relations department. No explanations were forthcoming.

We also paid a personal visit to the company’s Mississauga headquarters in order to get UPS’s side of the story. We were told that a representative with the media relations department would contact us by day’s end. No response was forthcoming. With the Christmas season rapidly approaching, we sure hope that UPS is more adroit at delivering packages than it is at keeping promises.

So it is that we are left to speculate: why would UPS go down such a linguistic route? Is it to embrace “reasonable accommodation”? Is it to adhere to the unholy trinity of diversity, equity and inclusion? Is it because so many newcomers to the Canadian trucking industry are from India and are unable to speak English?

Who knows? And obviously UPS doesn’t seem to give a rodent’s rectum when it comes to being accountable and transparent.

And let’s be real here: if someone is driving an 18-wheeler in our once great dominion, don’t we want that person to be fluent in English? Don’t we want him to understand words like “STOP,” “DO NOT ENTER” and “NO U-TURN”? Road signage in Canada is typically conveyed in the English language, not Hindi.

Or do we have to witness another Humboldt Broncos tragedy in the months ahead?

Absolutely shameful. And downright dangerous. But it would appear that UPS is more committed to inclusion than it is to public safety.