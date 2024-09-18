Protesters decry 'Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act' over increasing government control

E-transfer (Canada):

At first blush, the federal government embracing the motto of the Boy Scouts – “Be prepared” – would seem to be a very prudent idea indeed, especially when it comes to being prepared for a global pandemic.

And pandemic “prevention and preparedness” is how the Trudeau Liberals are selling Bill C-293. But as always, the devil is in the details.

Indeed, freedom-minded critics are warning that if Bill C-293 becomes law – which is likely given that this bill has already gone through third reading in the Senate – the end-result will be yet more government control and censorship under the guise of emergency preparedness policies if and when the next global health pandemic occurs.

Bill C-293, The Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act, barely passed third reading amid tentative NDP support.



In this regard, Bill C-293 would seem to be a facsimile of Bill C-63, a.k.a., the Online Harms Act, which has been described by critics as perhaps the most censorious piece of legislation ever introduced in the Western world.

Recently, demonstrators gathered at Toronto’s Queen’s Park to denounce this proposed legislation. It was here that Action4Canada promoted its ongoing petition to “the Senate, all Senators and Members of Parliament.”

The petition reads:

“Bill C-293, the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness, Act MUST be DEFEATED as it was designed to undermine Canada’s civil structure and a gross infringement on Canadian’s rights and freedoms. “Further, and significantly, Bill C-293 intends to amend the Department of Health Act, however health care falls exclusively under provincial jurisdiction according to section 92(7) of the Constitution Act 1867, therefore Parliament cannot pass law in this matter. “The 2020 so-called pandemic was not an actual pandemic but rather, as the WEF stated, ‘a test of social responsibility’, to see how many citizens would comply. COVID-19 was ‘never’ isolated and the actual deaths were comparable to the seasonal flu. The fraudulent COVID-19 pandemic was created as a stepping stone in order to then implement stricter measures, and gain control of the world’s population. Bill C-293 is that next step toward stricter regulations. However, it is an exercise in futility and Canadians will not be compelled to comply, as it is overreaching, vague and overbroad legislation that is in violation of Canadian’s God-given, inalienable rights and freedoms according to the Canadian Constitution (including the Charter), the Coronation Oath, the Rule of Law and Supreme Court rulings, that protect privacy, mobility, bodily autonomy and the right to life, liberty and security of the person. “The foundation and architecture of Bill C-293 was initiated by UNELECTED ‘foreign’ bodies, namely the World Economic Forum (WEF), United Nations (UN) and World Health Organization (WHO), who are collaboratively conspiring to weaken and undermine Canada’s sovereignty and democracy, in an attempt to form a ‘global government’. This is an act of treason according to Section 46 (1)(b)(c), (2)(a)-(e), (3)(a)(b), (4) of the Criminal Code of Canada: every one who ‘levies war against Canada or does any act preparatory thereto…’, or ‘…conspires or assists any person, is committing high treason…’. ‘Every one who commits treason is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to be sentenced to imprisonment for life.’ “Pursuant to s. 91 of the Constitution Act 1867, the powers of Senators and the Members of the House of Commons are to aid and advise the Monarch. As a Senator who has sworn an Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office to the Monarch, you are prohibited, pursuant to your Oaths, to allow this Bill to pass because aiding and advising the Monarch to act contrary to his/her Coronation Oath, is treason and a violation of your oath. “I repudiate your authority to pass this legislation and therefore, demand that every Senator reject Bill C-293 and any Members of Parliament who voted in favour of Bill C-293 take the necessary action to recall it, or face the legal repercussions.”

One of the speakers at the demonstration was lawyer Lisa Miron, a seasoned legal expert with 24 years of experience. Miron has a background in environmental science and is criticizing the bill for its vague definitions and broad powers granted to the Minister of Health.

She says the proposed law could pave the way for excessive control, censorship, and even a police state. In other words, what the global population already experienced throughout the COVID-19 response.

Miron also warns that the bill’s provisions have sweeping implications for agriculture, food supply chains, and the environment.

While the World Health Organization advocates for enhanced global surveillance and control in the name of pandemic prevention and preparedness, the Canadian federal government is advancing its own significant legislative changes.



Notably, the act will amend the Department of Health Act by appointing a new role: the “National Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Coordinator.” This position, housed within the Public Health Agency of Canada, will carry out tasks and directives as deemed “appropriate” by the Minister of Health.

As well, Miron notes that housed within the act are stipulations around the “collection and sharing of data” through the “establishment and interlinking of surveillance systems.

Miron argues that Bill C-293 is perhaps the most overlooked, underreported story of 2024. But it shouldn’t be. And if passed into law, the only recourse for the bill’s opponents will be a legal challenge. Stay tuned.