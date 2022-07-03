Bill Gates set to purchase 2,100 more acres of farmland in North Dakota

Rebel News has sent David Menzies, William Diaz, Efron Monsanto, and videographer Mauricio Pacheco to Ottawa to cover Canada Day celebrations and protests.

According to the Daily Mail:

Bill Gates has won his legal approval to buy a huge swath of North Dakota farmland worth $13.5M after an outcry from residents who say they are being exploited by the ultra-rich.

...

Republican Doug Goehring, North Dakota’s agricultural commissioner has previously said the following, “I’ve gotten a big earful on this from clear across the state, it’s not even from that neighbourhood, those people are upset, but there are others that are just livid about this."