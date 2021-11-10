Bill Gates: Smallpox, germ games and 10-15% fewer people in the world

In a recent conversation with a British MP, Bill Gates touched on a number of topics, including: bioweapons, vaccines, and something he calls 'germ games.' It's almost like these topics have become an obsession for Gates nowadays.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra wondered about Gates' plans, his vision for the world.

Focusing on a statement Gates made about the world's population, Ezra said:

Look, I'm not alleging anything — I'm just looking at the crazy world. I'm just pointing out that Bill Gates says he believes in vaccines — which are supposed to save lives — but he also is the world's biggest financier of abortions in the third world, and he says we need to have 10 to 15 per cent fewer people on the planet. And you heard him, he said vaccines are apart of that. I don't get it. I'm saying he seems awfully excited about germ games and awfully comfortable talking about smallpox making a comeback. And the man who has his fingers in all of this — oh he was the man who shares the moral code of Jeffrey Epstein.

