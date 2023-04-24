Bill Maher questions why young black men's involvement in shootings isn't a bigger topic of discussion

Real Time With Bill Maher

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On a live broadcast on Friday, while discussing crime, host Bill Maher raised a question about the lack of discussion on the topic of young black men being the primary perpetrators and victims of shootings.

During a conversation with economist Glenn Loury from Brown University and international relations scholar Daniel Bessner, Maher pointed out that the majority of shootings, such as those in Chicago, involve young black men killing other young black men, and asked if this observation was accurate.

“Much more than what the cops do,” Maher said, adding “Why doesn’t anyone talk about that? Why aren’t there 100 giant black celebrities saying ‘What are you doing to yourselves?'”

“It seems like crime is kind of out of control, I was reading that in New York, a third of all the shoplifting cases are by 327 people in a city of 8 million, because they keep getting returned to the streets, which has to be terrible for the morale of the cops, that they keep arresting people and the same people. It’s groundhog day for them,” Maher further stated.

“I mean I know we have problems with the cops,” he continued, “I’ve certainly not been shy talking about them on this show, but I don’t understand how we’re going to get this situation under control unless they feel like what they do has some meaning as opposed to just a turnstile.”

WATCH: