'Billboard Chris' ASSAULTED AGAIN for exposing dangers of radical gender ideology

For the past four years, Chris Elston (better known as “Billboard Chris”) has hit the streets to raise awareness about the harms of gender medicine on kids — and he’s been assaulted nearly 40 times for doing so.

This past Tuesday was no exception. While filming an end-of-year update in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery for his supporters, wearing a sign that read "Children can’t consent to puberty blockers," Elston was physically attacked and had some of his equipment broken by an unhinged man carrying a pink purse.

“That was one of the more violent people I’ve had to deal with in a very long time,” Elston told Rebel News when we caught up with him at the scene of the crime to report on the incident. A concerning statement, since Elston was previously viciously tossed to the ground by a not-so-delicate “trans woman” and had his arm broken by Antifa-style trans activists in Montreal.

According to Elston, there Vancouver police claim there is enough evidence regarding the incident to arrest his attacker, later identified as a self-proclaimed “he/him” man named Jeffrey Savage, who bartends at the Hotel Georgia’s Prophecy Bar, located just across the street from the scene of the attack.

Rebel News made attempts to speak with Mr. Savage, who has since privatized his social media, about the violence and why he feels so strongly about the mutilation and sterilization of gender-confused youth. We have not yet received a response.

“Cutting off the body parts of children, telling them they were born wrong, that’s abusive,” said Elston.

But it appears the pendulum is swinging away from the “affirm all things trans” narrative that has led to such practices being normalized.

During the interview, Elston summarized the changes to protect kids from such “care” that have been made in over 25 jurisdictions worldwide, including Alberta, and explained why violent attacks on him contribute to the awareness needed for more policy changes.

“Awareness is always number one; the more people that are aware, the more people start fighting back,” said Elston.

DONATE: Stop Classroom Grooming! Rebel News is confronting the woke mob and fighting back against their efforts to sexualize and indoctrinate children. We're taking action, as well as reporting on the nationwide protests against the transgender madness. Please chip in to support our efforts to protect kids all over Canada - which can sometimes even require extraordinary expenses such as security for our reporters, and meals on the road. Optional email code

Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE

Liquid syntax error: Error in tag 'subpage' - No such page slug stop_classroom_grooming_petition