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Chris "Billboard Chris" Elston took the stage at Rebel News LIVE! Vancouver to explain how one billboard grew into a campaign against what he calls the greatest child abuse scandal in modern medicine.

The talk traced what he describes as the history of gender ideology, from early surgeries in Weimar-era Berlin to today's children's gender clinics. Elston argued that puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries are being given to children on the strength of stereotypes, and that there is no real evidence behind them.

Elston also recounted putting up an "I love J.K. Rowling" billboard that he says was covered up within a day, then taking his message on foot as a "walking, talking billboard."

He said he has since spoken at the United Nations and the European Parliament, and was arrested in Brussels after speaking there. The crowd was urged to press the B.C. Conservative government to take up the issue.

The full speech is available now to RebelNews+ members.

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Watch a teaser from Chris Elston's full speech: