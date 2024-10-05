Billboard Chris reacts to Danielle Smith's new laws banning medical gender transitions for kids

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, host Ezra Levant spoke with Chris Elston, known as Billboard Chris, about Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposal to ban medical gender transitions for minors. Ezra called it “an excellent proposal” while acknowledging backlash from critics who oppose restrictions on minors making irreversible decisions about their bodies.

Chris expressed concern that the measures don’t go far enough, as the bans on hormone blockers will only apply to children under the age of 16. “I don’t believe we should be stopping puberty in 16 and 17-year-old autistic kids,” he said.

The discussion shifted to the role of teachers in promoting gender ideology. Chris criticized the secrecy surrounding students' gender identity changes, labelling it as “ideological grooming.” He emphasized, “No one loves a child like their parents do. So, what the heck are they doing keeping secrets from parents?”

Chris shared an anecdote about a woman in Lisbon whose son felt he was meant to be a girl. She guided him lovingly away from transitioning, allowing him to grow into a healthy gay man. This exemplified his view that proper counselling, rather than medical interventions, is crucial for children struggling with their identities.

The conversation also addressed the impact of transgender ideology on women and gay men. Chris declared, “There’s no more homophobic movement in the world than transgender ideology,” arguing that the narrative of being “born in the wrong body” undermines genuine identities.

As the discussion concluded, Chris urged a return to reality, questioning, “What are we doing cutting off the body parts of children?”