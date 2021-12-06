BILLBOARD TRUCK RETURNS: There is No Climate Emergency here in Calgary

There is no climate emergency. This much is apparent to anyone who is paying attention. Even members of Calgary city council who voted in favour of declaring a climate emergency in the city acknowledge that is was a symbolic declaration. They are right — as far as helping the environment in any meaningful way, this declaration is empty virtue signalling. Phony virtue is not all this emergency declaration signals, however — it is abundantly clear that progressive politicians want us living in a perpetual state of fear so that they can do what they wish and seize more power. We are jumping from one emergency to the next.

The state of local emergency resulting from COVID-19 has finally lapsed in Calgary, and while that unfortunately doesn’t mean an end to mask and vaccine mandates, it does remove some of city council’s power to issue dictates on COVID-19 measures. Now, as was predicted by countless so-called ‘conspiracy theorists’, climate alarmism is the new cause for fear, and we’ve been thrust into yet another council-declared emergency.

We are likely hundreds of years away from conceivably transitioning fully to renewable energies, and yet these politicians bash the Alberta oil that powers their cars and heats their homes. How many Canadian politicians have railed against pipelines while tanking in OPEC oil? Alberta produces some of the cleanest and most ethical oil in the world. It just doesn’t make sense.

Folks like David Suzuki, Bill Nye and Greta Thunberg have made careers out of propagating climate fear. Mayor Jyoti Gondek of Calgary, who mere years ago was a major advocate for Alberta energy, is now echoing the eco-hysteria. When does it stop?

I will tell you when: when Canadians say so. Unfortunately, with the hive-mind media in Canada all feeding into the climate change panic, folks simply aren’t realizing that climate alarmism is not sensible. People are voting for this madness. We knew we had to do something to get the message out that we are most certainly not in a climate emergency, so we fired up our NoClimateEmergency.com billboard truck and took to the streets of Calgary to get the message out.

These trucks aren’t cheap, but we think they're worth it — if you want to help us cover the tab on the truck, you can do so at NoClimateEmergency.com. You can also sign our petition and send an email directly to Jyoti Gondek while you're there.