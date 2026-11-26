Three billboards in B.C.'s Okanagan are taking aim at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency over last year's cull of the flock at Universal Ostrich Farms.

"Virus Control & Animal Cruelty Shouldn't Go Hand in Hand," reads the printed billboard erected near Enderby. It shows an ostrich beside a dog, a cat, a horse and a cow behind bars, and sends drivers to the Edgewood flockless farm's JusticeForTheOstriches.com website.

CFIA put on blast in billboard campaign. pic.twitter.com/TEsRJUFVRa — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) November 26, 2026

Katie Pasitney, who serves as a spokesperson for the farm and whose mother, Karen Espersen, is farm co-owner, tells Rebel News that Jim from BC Billboards offered her a billboard to recognize volunteer work she was doing in the Okanagan area.

Pasitney accepted the kind offer and asked if the boards could show a message illustrating their call for justice for the ostriches.

"Thank you, Jim, for seeing the heart behind our family and our supporters, and for using your business to help inspire compassion, accountability and change," Pasitney expressed in a statement to Rebel News.

Espersen is also thankful for the signs and says the billboards show the family is making a difference.

"The birds still have a voice that is being heard everywhere. We need to protect our farmers and our strong genetics," she told Rebel News.

The billboards go up as the family takes the agency to court.

Earlier this month, Universal Ostrich Farms and its parent company, Landco Ventures, filed a civil lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court against the CFIA, the Attorney General of Canada and the RCMP.

The claim alleges animal cruelty in how the birds were handled and killed. It says the RCMP occupied the property around the clock from Sept. 22 to Nov. 13, 2025, with CFIA staff alongside, and that a significant number of the farm's birds went unaccounted for.

To see what really happened on that farm, watch our tell-all documentary, Culling The Cure, which is streaming now for our RebelNews+ subscribers.

CULLING THE CURE The Aftermath of Canada's Ostrich Slaughter Culling The Cure raises serious questions about how governments use “animal health” policies, how dissent is handled when citizens push back, and whether scientific opportunity was sacrificed in the name of bureaucratic control. ▶ WATCH NOW