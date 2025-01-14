Billionaire bias: Albanese singles out Musk while rolling out the red carpet for globalists
Critics question the Australian PM's selective concern over foreign billionaires' political sway.
Anthony Albanese's recent comments warning Elon Musk not to interfere in Australia's upcoming election have sparked criticism, with some accusing the prime minister of hypocrisy for singling out Musk while ignoring the influence of other foreign billionaires with whom he has engaged.
Albanese was asked by mainstream media journalists about Musk's history of weighing in on global elections. “We have foreign interference laws in this country, and Australian elections are a matter for Australians,” Albanese said. While Musk’s wealth and platform have been used to amplify conservative political causes internationally, critics argue Albanese’s concerns appear one-sided.
A good discussion with @BillGates on climate change, the future of jobs in renewable energy, and our shared global health and development challenges. pic.twitter.com/gAOdCdl1Nu— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) January 21, 2023
Musk has drawn the rage of globalist media types for promoting conservative political figures, including penning an op-ed supporting Germany’s AfD party and accusing UK Labour leader Keir Starmer of misconduct in numerous posts on X (formerly Twitter).
It’s fine when Bill Gates buys them but it’s not fine when Elon Musk criticizes them. https://t.co/D7BoDId8j0— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 14, 2025
Monash University politics expert Zareh Ghazarian downplayed Musk's potential impact in Australia, noting, “In Australia, because of compulsory voting, parties don't really need to [tap into specific communities].”
While Albanese has raised concerns about Musk's sway, he has hosted and collaborated with other influential figures with significant global reach. In 2023, Albanese met billionaire Bill Gates to discuss contentious topics like vaccines, energy, and climate change — issues often tied to globalist agendas and criticised by conservatives. Around the same time, Albanese was photographed with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, whose company has faced scrutiny for its role in shaping global economic policies.
https://t.co/847FqY4hRh pic.twitter.com/6z5JehtZAo— Ross Bowler (@BowlerBarrister) January 14, 2025
Critics have also questioned Albanese’s use of celebrity endorsements to influence public opinion. In 2022, he invited NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal to Australia to promote the Voice to Parliament referendum. The move was widely criticised as a superficial publicity stunt that undermined the significance of the debate.
🇦🇺🤪 pic.twitter.com/4vFkV7nO9w— Simon Smith (@SimonSperling) January 14, 2025
Albanese's selective approach to foreign influence has raised questions about his political motivations. Why is Musk's influence singled out while the involvement of Gates, Fink, and even foreign celebrities in Australia’s political and social debates goes unchallenged?
Albanese’s critics argue his stance appears more aligned with partisan biases than a consistent concern for protecting Australian sovereignty.
